5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Josey Scott, the voice of Saliva, will perform Friday, Jan. 20, at the Venue Shrine, 112 E. 18th St.

Shelter in Place, Sin of Saints and All’s Fair will provide support for Scott, Saliva’s former lead vocalist. In addition to his work with Saliva, Scott collaborated with Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger on the song “Hero,” an anthem from the 2002 film “Spider-Man.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show time is 8 p.m. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. A VIP ticket ($40) includes a meet-and-greet, photo, autograph and a post-show mingle with the bands. For tickets, go to tulsashrine.com.

Music lovers go to Pryor for Rocklahoma, which will return Sept. 1-3 to a festival ground north of the city.

Book lovers go to Pryor for Booklahoma, scheduled Jan. 20-21 at Graham Community Center, 6 N. Adair St.

Booklahoma is an annual event in which customers can buy an empty bag for $10 and fill it with books.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days of Booklahoma.

Here’s something you can cross off your never-done-that-before list: See donkeys at a movie theater.

The Oscar-contending drama “EO” is coming to Circle Cinema, and real donkeys are coming, too.

The central character in “EO” is a donkey. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Circle Cinema guests can see live donkeys in the gallery courtesy of Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

Peaceful Valley will bring the donkeys at 1 p.m. and share information about the work the rescue does to provide a safe and loving environment for abused, neglected and abandoned donkeys.

A film screening follows at 2 p.m., and it will include a Q&A with Kim Elger, assistant executive director of Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.

Tickets can be purchased at circlecinema.org.

Headquartered in Texas with satellite adoption centers across the country (including Perry, Oklahoma), Peaceful Valley has rescued more than 8,000 donkeys since opening in 2000. Peaceful Valley believes that donkeys are wonderful creatures and deserve ethical treatment, a messaged echoed in “EO.”

“EO” is on the short list for Best International Feature as Poland’s official Oscar entry. The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a gray donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on life’s path, experiencing joy and pain, but never for a moment does he lose his innocence.

“EO” won the Jury Prize and was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and has received rave reviews from critics around the world.

The film will open for standard daily screenings on Friday, Jan. 20.

Tulsa performers Sam Briggs and Thomas Farnan-Williams will present an original cabaret show, “Two Tenors Too Many Tonight,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, 621 E. Fourth St.

The show, part of the “Thursdays at the Rainbow Room” series, will feature Briggs, a member of Tulsa Opera’s Filstrup Resident Artists of Tulsa Opera who has performed with most of the city’s theater companies, and Farnan-Williams, whose Tulsa career has included acclaimed performances in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” performing songs from such shows as “The Secret Garden,” “Next to Normal” and “Les Miserables.” Christy Stalcup will be the accompanist.

Tickets are $15-$20. okeq.org.

A new exhibit titled “Collective Wisdom,” which features collaborative art pieces created by more than 20 Indigenous artists, is on display through Feb. 23 at the Cherokee Springs Gallery in Tahlequah.

First Americans iconography showcased through figurative and abstract is now on display in a new collaborative exhibition at the Cherokee Springs Gallery.

Each piece featured within the exhibition is a unique collaboration between two or more artists, incorporating their own respective mediums and interweaving cultures, experiences and relationships.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase the work of these talented artists and their connection to each other, their tribes and their craft,” said Callie Chunestudy, cultural programs and events project manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. “While each piece was influenced by more than one artist, they all have a cohesive feel that extends throughout the exhibit, which provides a fun and interesting exercise for viewers to identify each artist’s contributions.”

The Cherokee Springs Gallery is located at 3377 Cherokee Springs Road in Tahlequah. It is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See visitcherokeenation.com for more.

