5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Spark Summit/Dreamland FestivalDesigned to showcase Tulsa’s growing tech ecosystem, the two-day Spark Summit (Sept. 16-17 at Holberton Tulsa, 15 N. Cheyenne Ave.) will feature augmented reality and virtual reality experiences, as well as keynotes from nationally known entrepreneurs, technologists, artists and filmmakers, plus panel conversations with local leaders.

The event is being held in conjunction with Dreamland Festival, a new music festival in the Tulsa Arts District created by artist and community leader Steph Simon. The festival will feature nearly 100 performances from local and national musicians. The list of Dreamland performers and tickets for both single days and a weekend pass can be found at dreamlandtulsa.com.

Spark Summit is free, but attendees are encouraged to reserve spots at TCESparkSummit.com. Limited walk-ups will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

ScotfestExperience Scotland in Green Country when Scotfest takes place Sept. 16-18 at the Broken Arrow Event Complex, 21101 E. 101st St.

Scotfest is considered Oklahoma’s flagship Scottish and Irish festival. The festival will include folk, roots, rock and pop music, highland athletics, pipes/drums, highland and Irish dance, whiskey tastings, vendors and a selection of beer and food from the Scottish, Irish and British homelands.

For information, go to okscotfest.com.

Batman DayBatman Day will be celebrated around the world Saturday, Sept. 17, with special comic book giveaways (check comic shops for details) and screenings of Batman films at Cinemark theaters.

The animated film “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” and Tim Burton’s two Bat-films (“Batman” and “Batman Returns”) will be shown at Cinemark locations, including theaters in Broken Arrow and Tulsa. For information or to purchase tickets, go to cinemark.com/batmanday or the Cinemark app.

Bat-fans also can watch a Batman Day marathon starting 8 p.m. on TNT or on TNTdrama.com or the TNT app any time.

Hispanic celebrationsNational Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15, and a number of local businesses are coming together for “Los Festivales y Mercados: Día de la Independencia,” Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Whittier Square Historic District, 5 S. Lewis Ave.

Many Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Chile, celebrate their Independence Days in mid-September.

Festivities will run from 1 to 8 p.m. and will celebrate with live music and dance performances, food trucks and beer, merchandise vendors, and other activities, including lessons in the Colombian dance style of cumbia. visitkendallwhittier.com.

‘Sur le Route le 66’Oklahoma Performing Arts will present four original short performance pieces under the title of “Sur le Route le 66,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave., on the University of Tulsa campus.

The works to be performed by students from the organization’s dance, music and theater courses are “La Boutique Fantasque,” “Back to the Country,” “In the Moonlight” and “Sur le Route le 66,” an adaptation of the Offenbach operetta, “Le 66,” which now focuses on a cycling team that has found the winning Mother Road Market Route 66 winning lottery ticket — or so they think.

Tickets are $5-$10. opan2art.org.