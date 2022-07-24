'1964' returns; 'Anastasia' concludes run

One of the longest-lived tribute bands of all time, 1964 The Tribute, makes its annual journey to Tulsa this weekend, presented by Celebrity Attractions.

The band will perform 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Tickets are $25-$50, and available by calling 918-596-7111 or online at tulsapac.com.

Founded by Mark Benson in 1984, the band has worked to recreate the look and sound of the Beatles during its time as a touring band in the early 1960s. Those efforts range from performing on vintage Gretsch, Rickenbacker and Hofner guitars to recreations of the matching suits the Fab Four wore during their concerts, from performing between-song patter with a Liverpudlian accent to having right-handed bass players learning to play the instrument left-handed, to mimic the iconic look of the Beatles on stage.

Benson portrays John Lennon, with Mac Ruffing as Paul McCartney, Tom Work as George Harrison and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr.

‘Anastasia’ final shows

The national touring production of “Anastasia” concludes its Tulsa run with two performances, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Based on the popular animated film, the musical is an alternate history tale of a young woman who is convinced by a pair of con men to claim to be Anastasia, the youngest daughter of the last Russian tsar, who somehow escaped execution when the Communists overthrew the government.

But as she is trained in the ways and history of the Romanovs, she begins to remember bits of the royal family’s past that no one but Anastasia could have known.

Madeline Kendall plays the title role in this production, which features songs by Stephen Flaherty and Lynne Ahrens and a book by Tony Award-winner Terence McNally.

Tickets are $29-$79. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

