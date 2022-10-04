$10,000 costume party returns to Hard Rock

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is preparing for the 2022 Halloween Party in its Sequoyah Conference Center on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. featuring the return of its costume contest offering $10,000 in cash prizes.

Entrance to the party is free, and guests must be 21 or older.

Registration for the contest begins at 8 p.m. with deadline of 11 p.m. to participate in the contest. Official judging begins at 10:30 p.m. and winners are announced at midnight. You must be present to win.

First-place receives $3,000 and second-place takes home $2,000. Third and fourth-place winners are awarded $1,000 each and fifth-place through 10th-place winners are awarded $500 each.

All contestants will be surveyed prior to the start of the competition and will be informed if they need to remove any part of their costume that may disqualify them. Guests are reminded that costume masks, full-face paint, hats, hoodies and costume weapons are not allowed outside the designated area of the Sequoyah Conference Center. No nudity or implied nudity is allowed.

In addition to the Halloween party inside the Sequoyah Conference Center, live music will fill the night starting at Riff’s with Scott Eastman at 4:30 p.m., DJ Gus at 5:30 p.m. and DJ Ryno at 8 p.m. DJ Keri will take over Amp Bar starting at 7 p.m. and DJ Morgan Ganem will kick start the party at Track 5. with Jess Kellie Adams starting at 8 p.m.

One Star Rewards members will have a chance to win up to $1,000,000 cash with hourly drawings from 7PM to 11PM. Once selected, players will pick four of 20 mystery spaces for their chance to win big.