Artists needed for Monroe Academy mural project

Monroe Demonstration Academy, in partnership with Arts Alliance Tulsa, is seeking local artists to create murals as part of the school's "Adopt a Hallway Project."

The project is a collaborative effort to ensure that common spaces in the school reflect its students and teachers, as well as the community the school serves.

Artists selected for the project will receive a $1,500 cash award, as well as the materials needed to create their individual murals. The awards are funded through a grant from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

Artists will meet three times with Monroe students and a community voice committee to gain insight, perspective, and ideas for the mural creation. From these collaborative meetings, artists will incorporate the gathered input into the design of the mural.

Additional details and a formal request for proposals are available at artstulsa.org/monroe-murals. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Oct. 5, and selected artists will be notified on Friday, Oct. 9.