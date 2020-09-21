Artists needed for Monroe Academy mural project

Monroe Demonstration Academy, in partnership with Arts Alliance Tulsa, is seeking local artists to create murals as part of the school's "Adopt a Hallway Project."
The project is a collaborative effort to ensure that common spaces in the school reflect its students and teachers, as well as the community the school serves.
Artists selected for the project will receive a $1,500 cash award, as well as the materials needed to create their individual murals. The awards are funded through a grant from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.
Artists will meet three times with Monroe students and a community voice committee to gain insight, perspective, and ideas for the mural creation. From these collaborative meetings, artists will incorporate the gathered input into the design of the mural.
Additional details and a formal request for proposals are available at artstulsa.org/monroe-murals. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Oct. 5, and selected artists will be notified on Friday, Oct. 9.
Monroe Demonstration Academy offers young scholars unique opportunities to engage in real-world learning through the micro-society model as productive members of the school’s micro-society, Monrovia. In the micro-society, each scholar holds a job and contributes to the health and success of Monrovia while learning about citizenship, different professions, life skills, budgeting, and personal finance.
"We are so excited here at Monroe to have the opportunity to partner with Tulsa Arts Alliance in creating positive, uplifting, and empowering murals that are truly reflective of our students, school and community," Monroe Interim Principal Robert Kaiser said in a statement. "We are in search of artists who are interested in collaborating with students, parents, and community members who, through this radical collaboration, will create lasting murals that are truly reflective of our amazing, powerful, and beautiful North Tulsa Community.”
James D. Watts Jr.
918-581-8478
Twitter: watzworld
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!