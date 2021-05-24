Artists create lapel pin of John Lewis flag

Artists Adrian Aguilera and Betelhem Makonnen teamed up with the Philbrook Museum of Art to produce an exclusive artists’ edition, a lapel pin of their work "untitled (a flag for John Lewis or a green screen placeholder for an America that is yet to be)."

The pins will retail for $10, and is available in the Philbrook Museum Shop, 2727 S. Rockford Road, or online at philbrook.org/shop.

The original work — an American flag in various shades of green — is part of the museum's current exhibit, "From the Limitations of Now," and is on display in the museum's rotunda.

The piece, which is part of the artists' continuing series of re-imagined U.S. flags, is in honor of American civil rights organizer and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who passed away in July 2020.

In a letter written days before his death, Lewis stated, “You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part...Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.”

All net proceeds will support the Black Wall Street Memorial, a project powered by the Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition. For more information: blackwallstreetmemorial.com

