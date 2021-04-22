Artist takes graphic detour for Tulsa Mayfest poster

Peraza's painting, titled "Detour 2020," was officially unveiled as the 2021 Mayfest poster image at an event Thursday at ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center.

Peraza, a native of Venezuela, is a visual artist and graphic designer. He’s a 1995 graduate of the University of Tulsa and became an American citizen in 2013. Peraza has won awards in various areas of design and fine art, including interactive design, printed media, branding, and environmental design. He currently acts as vice president and chief creative officer at Cubic, a creative agency recently acquired by Belo + Company.

The 42.5-inch wide by 59-inch tall painting done in acrylic, graphite and spray paint has as its central image something that is ubiquitous throughout the city of Tulsa — a bright orange traffic cone. The cone overlays a series of words, fashioned in bold, energetic swathes of black: "The Land. The People. The City. The Mother. The Road. And the People."

"To me, the primary purpose of a poster is to communicate a message as concisely and efficiently as possible," Peraza said. "And I wanted to pack as much meaning as I could into this image."

The phrases in the painting are done to resemble the lettering one might see on handmade signs as any sort of demonstration. And the words chosen, Peraza said, create a cadence of continuity.