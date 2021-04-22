Artist takes graphic detour for Tulsa Mayfest poster

Tulsa artist Winston Peraza's journey to creating the poster image for the upcoming Mayfest had more than its share of detours.
Peraza had been selected to create the Mayfest poster image for 2020 and confessed that the call took him a bit by surprise.
"My work is pretty experimental, and I knew what I wanted to do was very different from what had been done in the past," Peraza said. "In fact, the first thing I did was look at a lot of past Mayfest posters, and I have to say I was a little surprised that I got the call.
"I did tell them my piece was not going to be a purely decorative image, that I was going to do something that was relevant and true to how I thought," he said, "And the Mayfest people said they understood, and that was why they wanted me to do it."
But right around the time Peraza's work was to be shown to the public for the first time, Mayfest organizers made the decision to cancel the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height.
However, they did not want Peraza's work to reach a dead end.
“Not only did we want to showcase Winston’s amazing work," said Heather Pingry, senior director of events and guest services at ahha Tulsa, "but the artwork is such a fitting theme for the past 14 months.”
Peraza's painting, titled "Detour 2020," was officially unveiled as the 2021 Mayfest poster image at an event Thursday at ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center.
Peraza, a native of Venezuela, is a visual artist and graphic designer. He’s a 1995 graduate of the University of Tulsa and became an American citizen in 2013. Peraza has won awards in various areas of design and fine art, including interactive design, printed media, branding, and environmental design. He currently acts as vice president and chief creative officer at Cubic, a creative agency recently acquired by Belo + Company.
The 42.5-inch wide by 59-inch tall painting done in acrylic, graphite and spray paint has as its central image something that is ubiquitous throughout the city of Tulsa — a bright orange traffic cone. The cone overlays a series of words, fashioned in bold, energetic swathes of black: "The Land. The People. The City. The Mother. The Road. And the People."
"To me, the primary purpose of a poster is to communicate a message as concisely and efficiently as possible," Peraza said. "And I wanted to pack as much meaning as I could into this image."
The phrases in the painting are done to resemble the lettering one might see on handmade signs as any sort of demonstration. And the words chosen, Peraza said, create a cadence of continuity.
"You have the word 'mother,' which can symbolize the giver of life," he said. "Then there is the 'road,' which can be a metaphor for the path we chose to take, the journey we follow on this adventure that is life. Together those words can mean the 'mother road,' which ties in with the city and Route 66. And at the center of all we do, there has to be the people. All these things have to work together.
"And in the center of it all is one of those obnoxious orange cones," Peraza said, laughing. "But I see it as a way of getting people's attention, to get them to slow down and look at something, or maybe direct them in a new and better way. That's what art does, and I used this iconic object as a way to alert people to the importance of art in our lives."
Fine art prints of the poster design will be available starting April 23 at the ahha Tulsa gift shop, 101 E. Archer St. and at the merchandise tent during the festival, May 7-9, 2021. The prints are 13-by-19 inch print are $25, and all prints are signed by Peraza.
Other Mayfest merchandise including T-shirts, will also be available in the ahha gift shop and the Mayfest merchandise tent. The tent will be located on Reconciliation Way, in front of the Living Arts building.
The original painting, priced at more than $6,500, will be in the public lobby at ahha Tulsa during Mayfest and will be raffled off at this year’s event. Raffle tickets are $20 each or three for $50, and ticket sales begin at the poster unveiling. Starting Friday, April 23, raffle tickets will be available at the ahha Tulsa gift shop.
During the festival, patrons can also purchase raffle tickets at the outdoor merchandise tent. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, on the Guthrie Green Stage. Winner need not be present to win.