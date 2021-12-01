Tulsa artist Scott Taylor opens new gallery

Taylor, a self-described contemporary pop artist, is known for his vividly colored, energetic paintings that range from caricatures and portraits to full-scale murals, such as the "Arts District Map" mural in the Tulsa Arts District.

“I started creating art because I realized early on that I saw the world in a certain way — a way that was bright, optimistic and positive," Taylor said. "When I paint, I create art that reflects that perspective. If there was ever a time when we need an injection of happiness, it’s now, and it’s my hope that people will come in and connect with the heart and mindset behind my art.”