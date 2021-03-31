April special at Boston Deli

The “Spring Chicken” will be available April 5 to May 30.

Villa Ravenna hosts Scotch dinner

One of the top producers of single-malt Scotch whisky, the Macallan distillery, will be featured at a special dinner 6:30 p.m. April 7 at Villa Ravenna, 6526 E. 51st St., in the Farm Shopping Center.

The menu will begin with Havarti and Gouda cheeses, followed by seasonal fruits and chocolates from Valrhona, each accompanied by a different Macallan Scotch. An oven-roasted pheasant will be paired Macallan’s “Chairman’s Release,” the Serie 1700 Special Edition, while the bison tenderloin with saffron risotto will be served with a 1989 Macallan, of which only 96 bottles exist.

Cost is $315 per person. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-270-2666.

Jersey Mike’s to support DVIS

Jersey Mike’s outlets in Tulsa, at 7526 S. Olympia Ave. and 10912 S. Memorial, and at 854 Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow, will conclude the company’s the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” campaign with a “Day of Giving,” Wednesday, March 31.