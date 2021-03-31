 Skip to main content
April special at Boston Deli
Restaurant news

April special at Boston Deli

Villa Ravenna (copy)

Villa Ravenna in the Farm Shopping Center will host a dinner featuring whiskies from Scotland’s famed Macallan distillery.

 TULSA WORLD FILE

The chef’s special for April at The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will feature a beef tenderloin, wrapped in bacon and roasted on Hasty Bake grills, seasoned with black pepper, rosemary, a tarragon butter and Espagnole sauce.

Accompanying this entree will be whipped red skin potatoes with browned butter, garlic and Parmesan cheese; carrot coins grilled with cumin and honey; a cucumber and radish salad; and an orange upside-down cake with raspberry whipped cream for dessert.

Cost is $30 per person. Suggested wine and beer pairings are extra. Reservations are highly recommended. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

RibCrib turns chicken for spring

In honor of spring, the Tulsa-based RibCrib will bring a new meaning to the phrase “spring chicken” with a new poultry-powered menu that will be available for a limited time.

The new “Spring Chicken” specials include a chicken Philly spud ($10.99), a chicken-fried chicken sandwich with fries ($10.99), a chicken club salad ($11.49), and a chicken-fried chicken dinner, with mashed potatoes, green beans & Texas toast ($14.99).

For those wanting to feed an entire brood, there is the Chicken Pack, which includes chicken, tenders, pork, macaroni and cheese, and loaf of bread for $45.99 It is available for carry-out only.

The “Spring Chicken” will be available April 5 to May 30.

Villa Ravenna hosts Scotch dinner

One of the top producers of single-malt Scotch whisky, the Macallan distillery, will be featured at a special dinner 6:30 p.m. April 7 at Villa Ravenna, 6526 E. 51st St., in the Farm Shopping Center.

The menu will begin with Havarti and Gouda cheeses, followed by seasonal fruits and chocolates from Valrhona, each accompanied by a different Macallan Scotch. An oven-roasted pheasant will be paired Macallan’s “Chairman’s Release,” the Serie 1700 Special Edition, while the bison tenderloin with saffron risotto will be served with a 1989 Macallan, of which only 96 bottles exist.

Cost is $315 per person. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-270-2666.

Jersey Mike’s to support DVIS

Jersey Mike’s outlets in Tulsa, at 7526 S. Olympia Ave. and 10912 S. Memorial, and at 854 Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow, will conclude the company’s the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” campaign with a “Day of Giving,” Wednesday, March 31.

The restaurants will be donating 100 percent of their sales from that day to Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS), which provides services to men, women and, children affected by domestic and sexual violence.

La Tertulia captures the taste, atmosphere of New Mexico
La Tertulia captures the taste, atmosphere of New Mexico

La Tertulia is inspired by the restaurant of the same name that Kevin Nashan's grandparents, June and Willie Ortiz, founded in 1972 in Santa Fe, N.M. The family ran the establishment, which specialized in Northern New Mexican food, for close to 30 years. And in that time, La Tertulia became something of a culinary destination.

