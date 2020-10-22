 Skip to main content
Antoinette Baking Co. celebrates eighth anniversary with specials

Antoinette Baking Co. will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a weekend of activities. Tulsa World File

Antoinette Baking Co., 207 N. Main St., will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a weekend of sweet events.

It will be serving a special Birthday Brunch, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring some of its classic menu items, as well as new creations, and its popular Pie Night will be offered 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

In addition, Antoinette is offering a special Birthday Bash Box, a collection of some of its most popular pastries. Boxes are $35 each, and will be available for pick up 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, only. 

To order a Birthday Bash Box, and for more information: antoinettebakingco.com/events.

