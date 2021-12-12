Annual Tulsa Art Hunt to benefit nonprofit for Native women

Gulick said among the things Matriarch requested were toys and coats, both new and gently used, for children, as well as cash and gift certificates — especially those for restaurants.

“It’s an easy way to provide people with a meal when they need it,” Gulick said.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 18 at Colour Studio, 2016 E. 11th St. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

As for the Art Hunt itself, that will take place Thursday, Dec. 23, with the first clue posted to facebook.com/thearthunt around 7 p.m. Gulick said participants are limited to one work of art per person or family.

“I want more people to have the chance of finding something,” he said. “And people have been respectful about following the rules.”

Gulick said this is likely to be the last Art Hunt he will use his own art as the items to be found.

“The event has grown to the point where it really doesn’t need me,” he said. “I’ve got a number of other projects going on, so that it’s also getting harder to carve out the time to make the paintings for the hunt.

“So I want to use this as a way to get works by other artists out there in front of people,” Gulick said. “There are a lot of great artists in this town that people need to be aware of, and having their art in something like this is one way of getting their work out there.”

