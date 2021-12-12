Annual Tulsa Art Hunt to benefit nonprofit for Native women

For Tulsa artist Daniel Gulick, the important part of the annual Art Hunt he hosts isn’t the hunt, but the help he hopes to provide.
Each December since 2010, Gulick has hidden about a dozen or so of his original works of art at various locations around the city, posting a series of clues to those locations on a special Facebook page.
And, each year, the hunt has attracted as many as 1,000 participants, scurrying around town in search of these treasures.
“It’s really become this big thing,” Gulick said. “People really get into this, to the point that sometimes I have people following me, trying to figure out where I might be hiding some of the objects.”
But the purpose of the Art Hunt is more than fun and games. Each year, Gulick uses the event to raise awareness of, and collect donations for, a local nonprofit organization, which in years past have included Animal Aid and Youth Services of Tulsa.
This year, the Art Hunt will benefit Matriarch, a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 that promotes the social welfare of Native women through education, community building and direct services to create positive change within Indigenous communities.
“I posted on Facebook, asking people to suggest organizations that we could help, and someone suggested Matriarch, which I knew nothing about,” Gulick said. “I reached out to them, and learned that they are doing some amazing things for Native women and children.”
Gulick said among the things Matriarch requested were toys and coats, both new and gently used, for children, as well as cash and gift certificates — especially those for restaurants.
“It’s an easy way to provide people with a meal when they need it,” Gulick said.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 18 at Colour Studio, 2016 E. 11th St. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
As for the Art Hunt itself, that will take place Thursday, Dec. 23, with the first clue posted to facebook.com/thearthunt around 7 p.m. Gulick said participants are limited to one work of art per person or family.
“I want more people to have the chance of finding something,” he said. “And people have been respectful about following the rules.”
Gulick said this is likely to be the last Art Hunt he will use his own art as the items to be found.
“The event has grown to the point where it really doesn’t need me,” he said. “I’ve got a number of other projects going on, so that it’s also getting harder to carve out the time to make the paintings for the hunt.
“So I want to use this as a way to get works by other artists out there in front of people,” Gulick said. “There are a lot of great artists in this town that people need to be aware of, and having their art in something like this is one way of getting their work out there.”