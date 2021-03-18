 Skip to main content
Andy's Frozen Custard has birthday BOGO; Biga host California wine dinner

Andy's Frozen Custard has birthday BOGO; Biga host California wine dinner

10V4

Andy's Frozen Custard will celebrate its 35th anniversary with specials on its famous concretes.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating its 35th anniversary by offering patrons 35 cent concretes from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 19 — the day the first Andy's Frozen Custard opened in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Customers who purchase any sized concrete — which is the chain's frozen custard swirled with a choice of candies, sauces and fruits swirled in — and mention the 35th anniversary, will be able to purchase a small concrete for only 35 cents.

Andy's Frozen Custard has three Tulsa-area locations: 4844 S. Yale Ave.; 8251 E. 102nd St. South; and 800 E. Kenosha St., in Broken Arrow.

Biga hosts wine dinner

Biga Restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will feature examples of the "St. Rey" wines created by the Haarmeyer Cellars, a California enterprise known for sourcing only from farmers who raise organic fruit, and for doing as little modern processing as possible.

The dinner will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 21. Cost is $45 per person.

Sarah Effinger from Provision will be on hand to discuss the wines that will accompany a Chef Tuck Curren menu.

The meal will begin with fried and stuffed rice balls, followed by chicken Alfredo lasagna, grilled sirloin with Devil’s Steak Sauce, and strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Seating is limited and reservations are required. To reserve: 918-743-2442, bigaitalianrestaurant.com.

Admiral Twin at 70: Drive-in opening for 2021 season

Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here

Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.

Video: Movie set to begin shooting this spring

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Follow all of our coverage here:

+6
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to begin filming in Pawhuska in March
Latest Headlines

'Killers of the Flower Moon' to begin filming in Pawhuska in March

  • By Michael Smith Tulsa World

Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.

Martin Scorsese, while location scouting, posts photos from Osage County

Scorsese's production team comes to Pawhuska to scout 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

