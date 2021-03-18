Andy's Frozen Custard has birthday BOGO; Biga host California wine dinner

Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating its 35th anniversary by offering patrons 35 cent concretes from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 19 — the day the first Andy's Frozen Custard opened in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Customers who purchase any sized concrete — which is the chain's frozen custard swirled with a choice of candies, sauces and fruits swirled in — and mention the 35th anniversary, will be able to purchase a small concrete for only 35 cents.

Andy's Frozen Custard has three Tulsa-area locations: 4844 S. Yale Ave.; 8251 E. 102nd St. South; and 800 E. Kenosha St., in Broken Arrow.

Biga hosts wine dinner

Biga Restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will feature examples of the "St. Rey" wines created by the Haarmeyer Cellars, a California enterprise known for sourcing only from farmers who raise organic fruit, and for doing as little modern processing as possible.

The dinner will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 21. Cost is $45 per person.

Sarah Effinger from Provision will be on hand to discuss the wines that will accompany a Chef Tuck Curren menu.