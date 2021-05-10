 Skip to main content
Alfre Woodard, legislators among new participants announced for Black Wall Street Legacy Festival
  • Updated
Alfre Woodard

In this Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 file photo, Alfre Woodard arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.  Woodard will be a participant at Legacy Fest in Tulsa.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) and actress, producer and activist Alfre Woodard of Tulsa will be among leaders, entertainers and activists from across the nation who will join survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.

Legacy Fest, scheduled May 28 through May 30 in the historic Greenwood neighborhood, will commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Booker, who will join the festival virtually, and Jackson Lee are sponsors of legislation that would establish an expert federal commission to study the legacy of slavery in the United States and ongoing harms. in addition to developing proposals for how to provide redress and repair, including economic and institutional reparations. Booker and Jackson Lee are members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Legacy Fest also announced the participation of Ben Crump, national civil rights attorney; Wesley Lowery, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist; Nicole Austin-Hillery, executive director of the U.S. Program at Human Rights Watch; Daniel Roumain, composer and performer; Tulsa native Jay Ellis, actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur; and Brandan ‘B-mike’ Odums, visual artist and political activist.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will sponsor a May 29 private luncheon honoring the massacre’s three last known survivors.

A news release said the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is the only community-led series that “centers” the survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Legacy Fest is headlined by the last known massacre survivors -- 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis -- who will lead a procession and participate in an event honoring their legacy and continued fight for justice and accountability.

Programming will explore related issues, ranging from the needs of those still living with the consequences of the massacre, to the erasure of essential history to the state and future of Black Wall Street.

Legacy Fest previously announced the participation of Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson of HBO’s “Watchmen,” R&B star P.J. Morton, gospel legend John P. Kee and others.

Legacy Fest

Thursday, May 27

4 p.m.: Grand opening of the Black Wall Street Times.

Friday, May 28

10 a.m. to noon: Black Wall Street memorial march (led by survivors). Co-hosted by African Ancestral Society and MLK Commemorative Society.

Noon to 6 p.m.: Black Wall Street Legacy Summit.

Noon to 10 p.m.: African street festival and market.

2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: World culture music festival.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Artist performances, including John P. Kee.

Saturday, May 29

2 p.m. to 10 p.m.: African street festival.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Black Wall Street Legacy Summit.

2 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Artist performances, including Fire in Little Africa and P.J. Morton.

Sunday, May 30

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Worship service at historic First Baptist Church. Co-hosted by Black Pastors Coalition.

2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: The Main Event at historic Greenwood/Black Wall Street. Co-hosted by Alfre Woodard and Jay Ellis.

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: The making of HBO’s “Watchmen” with Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson.

