Alfre Woodard, legislators among new participants announced for Black Wall Street Legacy Festival

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) and actress, producer and activist Alfre Woodard of Tulsa will be among leaders, entertainers and activists from across the nation who will join survivors and descendants of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival.

Legacy Fest, scheduled May 28 through May 30 in the historic Greenwood neighborhood, will commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Booker, who will join the festival virtually, and Jackson Lee are sponsors of legislation that would establish an expert federal commission to study the legacy of slavery in the United States and ongoing harms. in addition to developing proposals for how to provide redress and repair, including economic and institutional reparations. Booker and Jackson Lee are members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Legacy Fest also announced the participation of Ben Crump, national civil rights attorney; Wesley Lowery, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist; Nicole Austin-Hillery, executive director of the U.S. Program at Human Rights Watch; Daniel Roumain, composer and performer; Tulsa native Jay Ellis, actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur; and Brandan ‘B-mike’ Odums, visual artist and political activist.