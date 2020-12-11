 Skip to main content
Alan Jackson BOK Center concert postponed

Alan Jackson BOK Center concert postponed

Alan Jackson

Country singer Alan Jackson, shown at a past BOK Center performance, has rescheduled his next BOK Center show.

 Tulsa World file

Country music artist Alan Jackson was scheduled to perform Feb. 6 at BOK Center, but it was announced that the show is being rescheduled to later in 2021. The new date is Aug. 27.

Said a news release about the postponement: "The date change is an unfortunate result of the ongoing COVID pandemic. Organizers understand the need to respect and honor all local and state health guidelines, and also have the utmost concern for the health and well-being of all attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show. Those considerations necessitate the date change."

All previously purchased tickets for the show will be honored on the new date. This isn't the first time the date was changed. Jackson was originally scheduled to perform in March 2020. The pandemic forced the event to be moved to June 2020 and, subsequently, to February 2021 before the latest change.

