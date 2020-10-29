 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Admiral Twin's final weekend of season arrives
top story

Admiral Twin's final weekend of season arrives

{{featured_button_text}}
Admiral Twin Drive-in season is coming to a close

This is the last weekend to see a film at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Tulsa World file

 Joseph Rushmore

It’s time to call it a season.

The Admiral Twin Drive-In, which became a go-to destination for social distancing and movie-watching in 2020, will wrap up its final weekend of the “regular” season. The outdoor venue will host a few special events in the final months of 2020.

“Monster House” and “Halloween” are showing on the west and east screens, respectively, during the closing weekend.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma's horror movie Mount Rushmore

Gallery: Halloween decorations around Tulsa

Gallery: Halloween decorations around Tulsa

Halloween decorations in front yards and on porches around mid-town Tulsa,OK.

1 of 16

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News