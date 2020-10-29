Admiral Twin's final weekend of season arrives

This is the last weekend to see a film at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Tulsa World file
Joseph Rushmore
It’s time to call it a season.
The Admiral Twin Drive-In, which became a go-to destination for social distancing and movie-watching in 2020, will wrap up its final weekend of the “regular” season. The outdoor venue will host a few special events in the final months of 2020.
“Monster House” and “Halloween” are showing on the west and east screens, respectively, during the closing weekend.
Halloween decorations on front yards around 5th and Marion Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 15th and Yorktown Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 20th and Columbia Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 4th and Allegheny Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 5th and Vandalia Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 15th and Newport Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 17th and Darlington Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 20th and Columbia Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 17th and Darlington Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 14th and Fulton Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 15th and College Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 19th and College Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 5th and Vandalia Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 14th and Fulton Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 14th and Fulton Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 19 and Atlanta Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
Halloween decorations on front yards around 5th and Marion Ave in Tulsa, OK, October 26, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY,TULSA WORLD
