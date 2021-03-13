Admiral Twin at 70: Moviegoers share favorite memories about Tulsa's iconic drive-in theater

A Tulsa landmark is 70.
The Admiral Twin Drive-In debuted in 1951 and will open for the 2021 season Friday, March 19, with “Tom & Jerry” on one screen and “Wonder Woman 1984” on the other.
“It’s just amazing, isn’t it?” owner Blake Smith said when asked about the Admiral Twin turning 70.
Smith said land value (you can find more profitable usage of acreage than hosting outdoor movies) is what made many drive-in theaters go away. But the Admiral Twin is still popping corn.
“There are a handful of drive-ins across the country that have the legacy that we do,” he said. “I would say there are probably 10 or 15 others that really kind of have that historical angle to it, and that’s what kind of keeps them going. People are just used to us being here. Last year, we were up. We had a better year last year than we did in 2019, and we were closed two and a half months, I think.”
Originally a single-screen theater named the Modernaire, the drive-in was christened May 24, 1951, with a live performance by Johnnie Lee Wills’ band, a Donald Duck cartoon and the Western film “Oh! Susannah.”
Though the Admiral Twin wasn’t Tulsa’s first drive-in theater, it became Oklahoma’s first dual-screen drive-in when a second screen was added and the name was changed. On April 29, 1955, a grand opening event for the twin-screen theater featured the movie “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.” A newspaper ad for the grand opening touted amenities like two snack bars, a free playground (later dismantled due to insurance rates), a free flat tire service and a free baby bottle washing service.
A source of nostalgia and continuing entertainment, the Admiral Twin is Tulsa’s lone surviving drive-in. Its history includes serving as a filming site for the 1983 movie “The Outsiders” and a rise from the ashes after a 2010 fire destroyed the screens.
Tulsa author S.E. Hinton wrote the novel on which “The Outsiders” was based. Hinton said she has seen many movies at the Admiral Twin, dating to when she tagged along with parents or boyfriends to catch films. Among movies she watched at the Admiral Twin: “Lawrence of Arabia” and “The Alamo.”
“I walked in as a middle schooler and saw something happen like the scene in ‘The Outsiders,’” Hinton said.
Your best memory or experience from seeing a movie at the Admiral Twin?
That question was pitched on social media. Following are selected responses from the Tulsa World Scene Facebook page and the “You Know You’re From Tulsa If” Facebook page.
Happily ever after
Wanda Heaps: First date with future husband (Delbert) in 1962. Still married to same guy. (We saw) “Cape Fear.”
Mary Moore: My husband asked me to marry him there. We were watching “Godfather 2.”
Sarah Hanley Schalk: 1981, first date with my husband of almost 38 years. Saw “Cheech and Chong’s Nice Dreams.”
Angie Schenk: First date (“Mission: Impossible—Fallout”) for my husband and I.
Katie Collette: One of the first dates with my now-husband! My car battery died and he jumped it, but we missed most of the first movie.
Amanda Barnes: My now-husband took me on a date there to see the new “Jurassic Park” movie.
Karie Lee DuBois: Found a stray kitten. Kept it.
Family time
Robert Rillo: I was a single parent for a few years. I used to take the kids and our dog there because it was cheap. We’d park up front and the kids could play football or tag before the movie started. Then the movies would start and they’d fall asleep during the second one. Good times.
Holly O’Donnell: “Star Wars” opening weekend with all the cousins. Such a great memory.
Steve Smith: I remember my grandparents and my best friend’s parents all went together to see “Back to the Future.” (A) guy was there with a DeLorean.”
Ray Morey: The year was 1977 and I had a swimming accident that left me with 12 stitches in my lower lip and two messed-up teeth. The next day all the cousins were invited to pile in the truck and go see “Orca.” My lip was swollen and I felt terrible, but it was a much-needed distraction to a bad situation.
Dustin Van Horn: “Encino Man.” I was just a child, but I laughed hard when my brothers laughed. I didn’t understand a thing going on but it was fun.
Stacey Stephens: We lived between Admiral and Pine so it wasn’t too far away from us. (My sister) Trish and I were so young, but I remember my mom and dad taking us in our pajamas because they knew we would fall asleep before the movie was over.
Meggie Gaskins: We took our daughter to Admiral Twin for a movie when she was 8 weeks old (she’s 2 now). We needed a night out, but didn’t have a babysitter. She slept through the whole thing in our arms, and we enjoyed a nice “normal” evening as new parents.
Debbie Nowland Burling: Going to the drive-in as a kid with my grandparents. We took our own popcorn and wore our pajamas and probably saw every single John Wayne movie there!
Jennifer Carnahan: When our sons were young, I told them someday we would go see a movie there. We never did go, and I was “jokingly” reminded of this when my youngest had grown up. He came home for leave from the military, and I surprised him with a trip to see a movie at the Admiral Twin. We had probably 20 family members go that night. Mom promise kept!
Car wars
David Smith: Saw “Days of Thunder” there with Tom Cruise. After the movie ended, I swear everyone pulled out of the parking lot spinning gravel like they were Cole Trickle.
Mark Wilkinson: Driving off with one of their speakers.
Sylvia H. Morales: I was about 10 or so. Mom and dad took us often. Most of the time, my sisters and I fell asleep by the end of the movie. This one time there was an unannounced second feature starring Brigitte Bardot. For some reason I had awakened and was watching with them. They were thinking I was still asleep. About the time Brigitte started taking her clothes off, my parents realized I was awake and dad peeled out of there so fast.
Karen Semple-Spurgeon: Leaving early to beat the crowd. We would have to watch the ending while mom drove the car.
The Outsiders
Mary Tomlin Miller:
Watching “The Outsiders” movie being filmed.
Duane Monks: Probably watching them film “The Outsiders.”Gayla Ziegler: When they shot the movie “The Outsiders.” We got to hang out there with some friends that were extras. And I always enjoyed throwing a football and playing in the park before a movie.
Mac Todd McWilliams: One short clip of “Beach Blanket Bingo” over and over again while shooting “The Outsiders.”
Bertha Michele Ray: We watched the filming of “The Outsiders” because they were using my dad’s 1967 Chevy pickup and he would not let them use it unless he was there to watch it.
Gary Malone: I was only there once: During my trip to Tulsa in 2019. It was my first night In town and watching the sunset from the Admiral Twin was about as “greaser” as it gets. Stay Gold.
Behind the scenes
Darrell Davis: I worked there for many years when the wood screen was there. ... Many memories when we would climb the wood stairs to the top to change the lights on top.
Dana Lee Christie: In 1974 my friend and I went. I went to the snack bar and it was super busy, so I said “looks like you need help.” The manager gave me a job right then. Later on, the sky turned eerily green and it was so still. Well, tornado sirens went off. He sent us all home early. Those tornadoes ripped down a lot of Tulsa that night.
Linda Adams: It was my first job back in the day. Made $1.25 an hour.
Watching for free
Mark Williams: We lived right by it. Used to crawl under the fence in the second grade and later snuck in constantly. Just hung out there kind of like the greasers, but in the late 70s and early 80s. I’m sure we paid and watched some movies. I remember once hanging out in a pickup that was backed up with lawn chairs on a perfect night.
Michael Greenwood: We rode our bikes to the drive-in because the marquee said “kids 12 and under free” and we asked to be let in for free. They were very kind and let us in for free and we watched the movie from the concession stand area.
Mimi Kate: My uncle lived (nearby). Back in the 60s, my cousin and I would take blankets out, get on the roof and watch movies at Admiral Twin.
Nikki Mayer: Having a birthday party on the roof of our house to watch a movie!
Leroy Schumacher: Lived in that hood. Crawled through the fence many, many times like (Emilio) Estevez did in the movie. Brought back a lot of memories when I saw the movie.
Steve Sherwood: I don’t remember what we watched, but we saw a movie from a friend’s back yard. It felt like we were getting away with something.
Pat Winney: Having a slumber party at a friend’s house on the east side of the theater. They had speakers in their windows so we pushed the couch up to the window. I believe we saw “Paint Your Wagon.”
Richard Linihan: Last time I pulled up there for a double feature, it was me and my two dogs. The guy at the ticket booth yells over to his boss, “What do we charge for dogs?” They got in free. Their favorite part was feverishly watching the kids play Frisbee on the playground before the show started. They got so restless in the car we had to leave before the second movie.
Early impressions
John Hoff: I saw the movie “Shane” when I was 5 or 6 years old.
Carol Whitworth: I was a child with some adult relatives. We had popcorn and Cokes. The movie was Ma and Pa Kettle. I laughed until I cried. Have many other memories, but this one was so fun.
Jake Bunn: I saw “Beavis and Butthead Do America” when I was 12. It was life-changing.
Haley Nix: “E.T.” I was 4 years old. It was awesome.
Michael Thayer: My parents took me to the drive-in to see “Rocky.” I was 13 years old. Very impressionable. Still love that movie. Whenever I hear the soundtrack, it takes me back. I couldn’t drink the raw eggs.
Cheryl McPherson Jackson: “The Sting!” My very first trip to the drive-in. I’m still in love with Robert Redford.
The Admiral Twin fire
John Gregory Gray: I was flying to New Orleans and the pilot pointed it out on fire out the left side of the plane (window) as we were taking off.
Sarah Banner: I saw one of the last showings before the original burned down. “Toy Story 3.” My three kids, four siblings and their children (8) all were together and had a great time.
Doy Bowers: I live about a mile due south of it and it was a windy day. I ended up with embers in my back yard. I watched it burn with tears in my eyes. I was so glad to see it reopened. I still have my “Save the Admiral Twin” t-shirt.
James Davis: It wasn’t a movie, but after the fire they had a concert there to help fund the rebuild. The band Admiral Twin played plus Jenny Labow and lots of other local artists. That was a good time.
Fright nights
Margie Sweet: My mom took a bunch of us kids to see “Night of the Living Dead.” We started out so excited, laying on top of the station wagon. About two minutes into the movie, we were all back inside the station wagon. It was so scary.
David Brown: Went with my parents to see “Psycho.” My mom would push our heads down during the violent scenes.
Pat Wootten Wadsworth: Went to see “Twister” when it first came out. A storm was brewing and then we see the scene of the drive-in! Pretty scary!
Mackenzie Burridge: We saw “Twister” at Admiral Twin when a storm popped up east and we watched it with real lightning and wind in the background. It was so awesome!
Don Nelson: My steady girl (now my wife of 59 years) and I took her brother with us to see “Psycho.” During the shower scene he was leaning over the back of the front seat and I grabbed his arm. Scared the stuffing out of him.
Teresa Watkins Murphy: Every time we went Mom would fry up a chicken and we’d have a car picnic while watching the movie. I remember watching “The Legend of Boggy Creek” with my parents and brother. Scared the crap out of me, but sparked a life-long interest.
Life lesson
Cyndy Malwick: One summer night I saw my 10-year-old son visiting with families nearby. Come to find out, he was selling them shots of the mosquito spray OFF! because the mosquitos were really bad that night and I had taken a can of OFF! with us. I told him he should just share and not charge people $1 a shot for it, but the people paying said they didn’t mind. My son is a successful businessman today. Later I took my grandkids to Admiral Twin. It’s always fun going to the drive-in. So glad they are still operating.
