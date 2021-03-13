Admiral Twin at 70: Moviegoers share favorite memories about Tulsa's iconic drive-in theater

Mark Williams: We lived right by it. Used to crawl under the fence in the second grade and later snuck in constantly. Just hung out there kind of like the greasers, but in the late 70s and early 80s. I’m sure we paid and watched some movies. I remember once hanging out in a pickup that was backed up with lawn chairs on a perfect night.

Michael Greenwood: We rode our bikes to the drive-in because the marquee said “kids 12 and under free” and we asked to be let in for free. They were very kind and let us in for free and we watched the movie from the concession stand area.

Mimi Kate: My uncle lived (nearby). Back in the 60s, my cousin and I would take blankets out, get on the roof and watch movies at Admiral Twin.

Nikki Mayer: Having a birthday party on the roof of our house to watch a movie!

Leroy Schumacher: Lived in that hood. Crawled through the fence many, many times like (Emilio) Estevez did in the movie. Brought back a lot of memories when I saw the movie.

Steve Sherwood: I don’t remember what we watched, but we saw a movie from a friend’s back yard. It felt like we were getting away with something.