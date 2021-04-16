 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Addams Family,' 'Buck Rogers' actor Felix Silla dies at 84
0 comments

'Addams Family,' 'Buck Rogers' actor Felix Silla dies at 84

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gil Gerard and Felix Silla

Felix Silla (left) and Gil Gerard of “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” enjoyed needling each other during their Q&A session at the 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Felix Silla, a beloved figure in pop culture, has died at the age of 84.

Silla, a 3-foot-11 actor whose body of work included playing Cousin Itt in “The Addams Family,” the robot Twiki in “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” and an Ewok in “Return of the Jedi,” had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Silla and Buck Rogers actor Gil Gerard were among guests at the 2018 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. They participated in a joint question-and-answer session and generated laughter by swapping verbal jabs.

Gerard tweeted this Friday: “Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels -- just him telling me to go (bleep) myself.”

Gerard had previously tweeted that Silla was a dear friend for more than 40 years.

Gerard’s affection for Silla was evident when, after they had been needling each other at the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, he and Silla were challenged to say something nice about each other.

“His real talent has been so underappreciated because, when you think about Cousin Itt and Twiki, he has created characters that people have affection for, and love, and he has never been seen,” Gerard said. “It’s not like people fell in love with the way he looked. All he had was this ability to create a character that came out from behind all the stuff that covered him.”

As Cousin Itt, Silla was covered head-to-toe by a costume made of human hair. Silla feared he might go up in flames if the suit came into contact with cigarette butts on the set, so a synthetic hair costume was created.

Silla did the physical acting for Twiki in “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century,” but the character was voiced by Mel Blanc.

Silla was a performer with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus before transitioning to stunt work and acting.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News