Academy Awards: Actor from Oscar-nominated film 'Minari' talks about Oklahoma experiences

Esther Moon plays a supporting character in “Minari.”
No surprise: She loves the movie.
Because Moon is in the film, she wondered about her ability to be objective when forming opinions about it. She asked her family: “Is this a good movie?”
Then came awards season — and proof.
“It really kind of confirmed to me that I’m not biased just because I’m in it,” she said. It’s actually a really good, beautiful film.”
Minari, which was filmed in and around Tulsa, is among best picture nominees at the 93rd Academy Awards, scheduled for broadcast 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25 on ABC.
“Minari” tied for second behind “Mank” with six Oscar nominations. Lee Isaac Chung was nominated for best director and best original screenplay. Steven Yeun (TV viewers may recognize him from AMC’s “The Walking Dead”) was nominated for best actor. Yuh-Jung Youn, who won best supporting actress honors at the SAG Awards, received an Oscar nomination in the same category. And Emile Mosse’s score was nominated.
“Minari” was a Golden Globes winner in the category of best foreign language film, never mind that it was made by U.S. filmmakers and shot in the 918. Korean is the dominant language in the film, which is equipped with English subtitles.
A semi-autobiographical film, “Minari” sprang from the experiences of Chung, who, as a child of South Korean immigrants, grew up in Lincoln, Arkansas, near the Oklahoma border. It’s about an immigrant’s pursuit of his own American dream.
The father in the film wants to support his family by starting a vegetable farm. He hopes to leave behind a life of working for a chicken farm separating male chicks from female chicks. The mother in the film also works for the chicken farm and is befriended there by Mrs. Oh, who is played by Moon.
The following items were conversation topics when Moon took part in a phone interview to talk about her “Minari” experiences:
First impressions
Moon was asked what her reaction was the first time she saw “Minari.” She said she was in tears.
“It exceeded my expectations,” she said. “Two years ago when we were shooting this and I read the script, I was like, oh, what a beautiful story. What a beautiful indie family film. But I did not — I could not — imagine the cinematography. They shot it so beautifully. And then the music. When you read the script, you have a picture in your head of what it’s going to look like. But when you add in the real cinematography and the moving music, it really honestly exceeded my expectations.”
Did she envision an Academy Awards future for the film? “Oh my goodness no. It didn’t even cross my mind. I thought it would do really well on the film festival circuit, but I had no idea it would go all the way to the Oscars. It’s pretty amazing.”
Pushing buttons
What buttons does “Minari” push to make the film resonate with people?
“I know that this is the story of an immigrant family, but I feel like the theme of that struggle between pursuing your dreams versus making sure your family is taken care of, those things are still universal, especially for parents,” Moon said, adding that she is a parent herself.
“We understand how life doesn’t always end just because you have kids. Your kids are your priority, but you still have hopes and dreams, you know? Finding a balance, how do you provide the best possible life for your family and not sacrifice your own personal dreams as well?”
Family is important. So is the pursuit of happiness — but at what cost?
“I think those things just really resonate, whether you are an immigrant or not,” she said. “I feel like that’s what really connected with audience.”
Feeling the spirit
In a video interview with Mochi magazine, Moon said that, while on set for scenes shot at the chicken farm, she felt the spirit of immigrants who seek a better life.
Asked during the phone interview to elaborate, she said, “We were just acting, but we were in that hatchery for all day. I was just going through the motions, but I was actually handling the chicks and just being in that environment — it’s kind of dark and musty and a little smelly — I really did feel it. ... I felt the spirit of all the immigrants and other workers that work there day in and day out, eight to 10 hours a day. It really weighed on me, not just the heaviness, but the grit and strength of folks, and not just immigrants. I am so unfamiliar with rural life, the farm life. We have a little front yard garden here in L.A., but that’s about it. I really felt kind of the weight of it.”
Tulsa
Moon visited Oklahoma for the first time when she shot her scenes for “Minari.” She was welcomed by harmonica music because, at the time, her hotel, the Hyatt Regency in downtown Tulsa, was hosting the 56th annual convention for the Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica.
“I love harmonica music because my dad loved the harmonica,” she said. “It was so nice because it brought me back to a piece of my childhood that I rarely think about it. I kind of hung around on the edges of it a little bit. I think they were on a break or something, so everyone was just free jamming. There were little groups all over the lobby. It was so cool.”
Moon used a rental car to explore Tulsa in her spare time. She loves thrift stores and took a selfie at a Goodwill store on Southwest Boulevard.
“I had a general map, but I’m the type of person that I just love to drive around and get lost,” she said. “I drove around, just quiet, on a long country road. It was so beautiful.”
Moon said she found a hip area with really good restaurants.
“You guys have some really good Vietnamese food, by the way,” she said. “I was reading up on it, and I guess there were a bunch of Vietnamese refugees in the 70s who settled in that area, in Tulsa or somewhere in Oklahoma. They were saying you could get some really good Vietnamese cuisine there. There was one place I was really excited to try. It was like a French Vietnamese restaurant, but it was closed on the day that I was available. I was so bummed.”
Maybe next time? Moon said she enjoyed her time in Tulsa and would love to come back.
American dream
Moon, whose parents were immigrants, can empathize with pursuing a version of the American dream.
“My dad came as a scholarship student during college, I think to Ohio. He had no money, but he came. They provided his tuition. I think they provided his housing. So he was separated from my mom and I for a little while to do that. Starting with my parents’ journey in the U.S. and then even my own journey, pursuing things that I love and the sacrifices that come with it and things like that, absolutely I can relate to it.”
Her dream changed
Moon was in social work and mental health for almost 20 years. She said she is still licensed as a clinical social worker. Acting was a longtime passion, but she never pursued it until after a bout with breast cancer.
“Unfortunately but fortunately, it took the cancer diagnosis to really give me that freedom to pursue what has been my heart’s desire since I was a teenager,” she said. “Later in life — I’m in my 40’s — I’m really doing what I truly love and I can’t imagine not doing this and I hope to be doing this for a really, really long time.”
Moon feels as if she won the lottery.
“If you look at the number of actors in L.A. versus the number of actors who actually book work, who actually work regularly, and then the number of actors who, even in a small way, are part of an Oscar-nominated film, those odds are pretty low. So I feel so fortunate and so blessed and I am so thankful to have been a part of this project.”
Movies in a Minute: “Minari”