A life in words: Tulsa native to have four books published in 2021

Croft, who graduated from the University of Tulsa with degrees in English and Russian when she was just 19 years old, earned her master of fine arts degree in literary translation from the University of Iowa. She also holds a Ph.D. in comparative literary studies from Northwestern University.

When Croft began working on what would become “Homesick,” she thought of it as a novel. And it was written in Spanish.

“I was living in Argentina at the time, and I began writing the book as a way to explain what my life in America had been like to my Spanish-speaking friends,” Croft said. “When it was an online project, I would use a lot of photographs — some I had taken, some my parents had taken — that would evoke the mood of each chapter.”

Because Croft decided not to use real names in the book — Croft’s “character” is named Amy, while her sister is Zoe — the question of the book being considered fiction or nonfiction was one that Croft still isn’t quite sure how to answer.

“When I was working with my English-language agent, she was adamant about using the photographs in the book,” Croft said. “That’s why it is called a memoir in English because these are real photographs of me and my sister. In any case, a lot of debut novels draw heavily from their author’s own lives.”