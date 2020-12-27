A life in words: Tulsa native to have four books published in 2021

Jennifer Croft first earned literary fame for her way with other people’s words.
The Tulsa native has translated into English a number of novels by well-known international writers, most notably Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk, winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature.
Croft translated Tokarczuk’s novel “Flights,” which was published in 2017. It became an international best-seller and won the 2018 Man Booker International Prize for the work of fiction translated into English.
But now, Croft is being honored for her own words. Her memoir, “Homesick,” recently won the 2020 William Saroyan International Prize for Non-Fiction Writing.
“Receiving the Saroyan prize is a great honor, and what they wrote about the book is very meaningful to me,” Croft said.
The award citation states that Croft’s work “is brilliant and lovely and breaks the boundaries of traditional memoir in ways that are exciting and human and real,” also praising her “clear and direct prose, her playful exploration of language, and her ability to dive into the complex issues of family and the heart.”
“Homesick” centers around the relationship between Croft and her younger sister, a close bond that is disrupted when her sister develops a brain tumor, and Croft begins to enter a life of which her sister can no longer be a part. The terse prose and short chapters are interspersed with photographs, from family snapshots to Croft’s more artful, sometimes enigmatic images.
Croft, who graduated from the University of Tulsa with degrees in English and Russian when she was just 19 years old, earned her master of fine arts degree in literary translation from the University of Iowa. She also holds a Ph.D. in comparative literary studies from Northwestern University.
When Croft began working on what would become “Homesick,” she thought of it as a novel. And it was written in Spanish.
“I was living in Argentina at the time, and I began writing the book as a way to explain what my life in America had been like to my Spanish-speaking friends,” Croft said. “When it was an online project, I would use a lot of photographs — some I had taken, some my parents had taken — that would evoke the mood of each chapter.”
Because Croft decided not to use real names in the book — Croft’s “character” is named Amy, while her sister is Zoe — the question of the book being considered fiction or nonfiction was one that Croft still isn’t quite sure how to answer.
“When I was working with my English-language agent, she was adamant about using the photographs in the book,” Croft said. “That’s why it is called a memoir in English because these are real photographs of me and my sister. In any case, a lot of debut novels draw heavily from their author’s own lives.”
Croft said she wrote the Spanish version (under the title “Serpientes y escaleras,” which translates as “Snakes and Ladders”) and the English version separately, so that one is not a translation of the other but a stand-alone work.
“There are a number of differences between the two versions,” she said. “For example, the main character in the Spanish version gets to Argentina a lot earlier than in the English version. Also, I don’t use as many photographs in the Spanish version because it really doesn’t need them.”
The Spanish version of the story was accepted for publication first, but for the various vagaries of the publishing industry, will appear in print in 2021, one of four works by Croft that will be published in the coming year.
Two of the forthcoming works are her translations of works by Argentine writers: “A Perfect Cemetery,” a short story collection by Federico Falco, to be published by Charco Press; and “The Woman from Uruguay,” a novel by Pedro Mairal, about a single day of romance between two unlikely lovers that is already an international best-seller.
The fourth work is an essay titled “Notes on Postcards,” which was inspired by the global coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s kind of a meditation on travel and communication, the ways we have communicated with each other through time and space,” she said.
Croft is also readying for a 2022 publication of “The Books of Jacob,” her translation of Olga Tokarczuk’s 1,000-page magnum opus.
Croft is also finishing up work on her next book, a novel titled “Amadou.” She recently concluded a three-month residence in Switzerland to focus on the book.
“It’s about a group of eight translators who meet in the center of this European forest to work with a great novelist,” she said. “Then the novelist disappears.
“I hope to be able to keep a balance between translation and my own work,” Croft said. “I enjoy doing translations and don’t intend to stop, but it’s easy to get kind of swept into translation. I just need to make the time for my own writing, as well.”
