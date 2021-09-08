5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Monster trucks bare fangs in Tulsa

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to BOK Center for the first time Saturday, Sept. 11.

In addition to Bigfoot, fans can expect to see the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew; the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos; the dinosaur-themed truck, Jurassic Attack; the wild-driving style of Wrecking Machine and the unpredictable Twisted Addiction, according to a news release about the event.

Tickets can be purchased at bokcenter.com. For more information about the tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or toughestmonstertrucks.com.

Saddle up for more Urban Cowboy

The “Urban Cowboy” phenomenon, mechanical bulls and all, exploded in 1980 thanks to a movie (stars: John Travolta, Debra Winger) and a blockbuster soundtrack. Among artists featured on the soundtrack: Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee. They’re re-teaming up for a Friday, Sept. 10 performance at Hard Rock Live. For tickets go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Get re-introduced to David Bowie

Any David Bowie fans out there?