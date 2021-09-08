5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Monster trucks bare fangs in Tulsa
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to BOK Center for the first time Saturday, Sept. 11.
In addition to Bigfoot, fans can expect to see the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew; the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos; the dinosaur-themed truck, Jurassic Attack; the wild-driving style of Wrecking Machine and the unpredictable Twisted Addiction, according to a news release about the event.
Tickets can be purchased at bokcenter.com. For more information about the tour, visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour Facebook page or toughestmonstertrucks.com.
Saddle up for more Urban Cowboy
The “Urban Cowboy” phenomenon, mechanical bulls and all, exploded in 1980 thanks to a movie (stars: John Travolta, Debra Winger) and a blockbuster soundtrack. Among artists featured on the soundtrack: Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee. They’re re-teaming up for a Friday, Sept. 10 performance at Hard Rock Live. For tickets go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Get re-introduced to David Bowie
Any David Bowie fans out there?
“Labyrinth,” released in 1986, is returning to selected theaters for a 35th anniversary event. The Jim Henson-directed film stars Bowie (RIP) and Jennifer Connelly. It will be shown 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Cinemark Tulsa 17, 10802 E. 71st St., and Cinemark Broken Arrow, 1801 E. Hillside Drive.
For tickets and information, go to fathomevents.com.
‘Dark and Shallow Lies’
Tulsa author Ginny Myers Sain will take part in an event to launch her debut novel, “Dark and Shallow Lies,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road. The event is sponsored by Magic City Books.
Sain’s novel, which is aimed at young adult readers, is set in La Cachette, Louisiana, a small town that has proclaimed itself the Psychic Capital of the World. The main character, Grey, is a 17-year-old who is determined to learn the fate of her best friend, who disappeared six months previously — a mystery that leads Grey to unearth some disturbing, even deadly secrets.
Copies of “Dark and Shallow Lies” will be available for sale at the event. For more: magiccitybooks.com.
‘Resist: Photographs of Protest’
Former Tulsa World photographer Michael McRuiz will open a new exhibit of photos titled “Resist: Photographs of Protest,” with a reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.
Gallery Hours: Thursdays 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays 1-5 p.m. The exhibit continues through Sept. 30. For more: liggettstudio.com.