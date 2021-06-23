5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Burgers, art & film at Philbrook
Take Friday off and feed body and soul at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road. It’s the museum’s Burger Night, where one can enjoy chef-made creations, but the museum is also hosting a conversation between Tulsa photographer Don Thompson and Oklahoma artist Crystal Z Campbell about how their art is a response to current events. Then, the museum’s Films on the Lawn series will feature “Hidden Figures,” about the Black women scientists and mathematicians who played an integral role in the U.S. space program. Advance tickets are required. philbrook.org.
Lita Ford rocking IDL Ballroom
You can see a legendary rocker in an intimate setting when Lita Ford performs Saturday, June 26 at IDL Ballroom, 230 E. First St. Ford was in the all-girl group the Runaways prior to a solo career that spawned the hits “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with Ozzy Osbourne. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show hosted by Eddie Trunk. Tickets ($30 in advance; $35 at door) are available at debconcerts.com or stubwire.com.
Celebrate Mickey Mantle
Diamond ring? How about a baseball diamond and a ring? The Tulsa Drillers are celebrating late Oklahoma baseball superstar Mickey Mantle. The first 2,000 fans to the park for a 7:05 p.m. Saturday, June 26 game will receive a commemorative Mickey Mantle All-Century Team Ring. The Drillers also will host a post-game Red Fork Distillery party with live music at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.
Album-release shows part of busy Cain’s weekend
Pilgrim and Jesse Aycock are celebrating the release of new albums. Both will perform full sets Friday, June 25 at Cain’s Ballroom. Cain’s also will be the site of a Kody West show Saturday, June 26. For tickets to Cain’s Ballroom shows, go to cainsballroom.com.
His “Back Pages”
Tulsa is in the process of preparing a new home for the archives of Bob Dylan, so if you’re wanting to learn more about the Nobel Prize-winning writer of “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Positively 4th Street,” tune into Magic City Books’ event with Clinton Heylin, whose new biography, “The Double Life of Bob Dylan: A Restless, Hungry Feeling, 1941-1966,” 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27 via Zoom. Heylin, whom Rolling Stone has called “the world’s authority on all things Dylan,” was inspired to write this book because of the insights he gained from going through the materials now housed in Tulsa. magiccitybooks.com.
Our favorite patios and parklets to enjoy the warmer weather
