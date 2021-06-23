5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Burgers, art & film at Philbrook

Take Friday off and feed body and soul at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road. It’s the museum’s Burger Night, where one can enjoy chef-made creations, but the museum is also hosting a conversation between Tulsa photographer Don Thompson and Oklahoma artist Crystal Z Campbell about how their art is a response to current events. Then, the museum’s Films on the Lawn series will feature “Hidden Figures,” about the Black women scientists and mathematicians who played an integral role in the U.S. space program. Advance tickets are required. philbrook.org.

Lita Ford rocking IDL Ballroom

You can see a legendary rocker in an intimate setting when Lita Ford performs Saturday, June 26 at IDL Ballroom, 230 E. First St. Ford was in the all-girl group the Runaways prior to a solo career that spawned the hits “Kiss Me Deadly” and “Close My Eyes Forever,” a duet with Ozzy Osbourne. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show hosted by Eddie Trunk. Tickets ($30 in advance; $35 at door) are available at debconcerts.com or stubwire.com.

Celebrate Mickey Mantle