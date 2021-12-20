5 to find: Things to do this weekend

In girls first-round games, Norman and Howe will christen the tournament at 9 a.m., Bixby faces Seiling at noon, Lincoln Christian meets Classen SAS at 4 p.m., and Tahlequah collides with Holland Hall at 7 p.m.

For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

Rhema Christmas Lights Extravaganza

Tired of being cooped up with relatives? Get them out of the house and into a vehicle to check out the Rhema Christmas Lights Extravanganza on Rhema Bible’s campus, located at 1025 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow.

Now in its 40th year, Rhema’s Christmas Lights Extravaganza features nearly three million lights. You can see them from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2.

Admission is free for those who want to drive through or walk through the experience. Carriage rides are available for a fee. For more information, go to rhemalights.org.

Philbrook's 'Abstract' and 'Anderson'

Escape from the stresses of the holiday season with a visit to the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, which currently has on display two exhibits that while give you some different ways to see the world around you.