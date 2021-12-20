5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Very Freaky Christmas
Here’s one last Christmas “gift” for you: Enjoy a “Very Freaky Christmas with Freak Juice” concert event 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at Mercury Lounge.
Freak Juice is a band that pushes the boundaries of traditional rock music by infusing hip-hop, jazz, funk, reggae, blues and the art of improvisation into an innovative, fresh, hard-driving and invigorating wall of sound and colors. The band’s founder, Tori Ruffin, performs with Morris Day & The Time and is a member of the fictional band Sexual Chocolate, which reunited for the film “Coming 2 America.”
If you want to get freaky, go to mercuryloungetulsa.com for tickets.
Tournament of Champions
What can you do for a little post-Christmas entertainment? The Tournament of Champions, a high school basketball tournament, is a Tulsa tradition. Top boys and girls teams from all over the state will head to BOK Center for the 2021 edition, scheduled Dec. 27-29 at BOK Center.
The tournament field features large and small schools, which creates David vs. Goliath opportunities.
In boys first-round games, Del City faces Crossings Christian at 10:30 a.m., Jenks meets Cashion at 1:30 p.m., Memorial plays Hydro-Eakly at 5:30 p.m., and Owasso meets Victory Christian at 8:30 p.m.
In girls first-round games, Norman and Howe will christen the tournament at 9 a.m., Bixby faces Seiling at noon, Lincoln Christian meets Classen SAS at 4 p.m., and Tahlequah collides with Holland Hall at 7 p.m.
For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.
Rhema Christmas Lights Extravaganza
Tired of being cooped up with relatives? Get them out of the house and into a vehicle to check out the Rhema Christmas Lights Extravanganza on Rhema Bible’s campus, located at 1025 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow.
Now in its 40th year, Rhema’s Christmas Lights Extravaganza features nearly three million lights. You can see them from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2.
Admission is free for those who want to drive through or walk through the experience. Carriage rides are available for a fee. For more information, go to rhemalights.org.
Philbrook's 'Abstract' and 'Anderson'
Escape from the stresses of the holiday season with a visit to the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, which currently has on display two exhibits that while give you some different ways to see the world around you.
"This is an Adventure: Accidentally Wes Anderson" is a collection of photographs made by amateur and professional artists from around the world, who captured scenes that evoke the candy-coloured, symmetrical world of the filmmaker Wes Anderson — including some images made by Oklahoma photographers.
“Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group,” is the first comprehensive exhibit of works by this short-lived but influential group of American artists, attempted to show how abstract, almost Surrealist art could evoke a deep, emotional response in the viewer, described as “telling all about the wonders of a richer and deeper land – the world of peace – love and human relations projected through pure form.”
Through Dec. 26, Philbrook will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. philbrook.org.
'A Christmas Carol'
American Theatre Company has two more performances of its classic adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, and Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Tulsa PAC. A new director, and predominantly new cast, join Karl Krause as Ebenezer Scrooge to bring new life to this tale of redemption and renewal.
For tickets: tulsapac.com.