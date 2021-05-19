5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Renaissance Festival continues

Ever been to a ceilidh? One is taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday ($20 per person) at the Great Hall inside the Castle of Muskogee, which is hosting the 25th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival. The six-weekend run of the festival continues with multiple activities, including a full-contact jousting tournament, birds of prey exhibitions and traveling acrobats. The The Castle of Muskogee is located at 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road in Muskogee. For information, go to okcastle.com.

Bon Jovi at the Drive-In

Rock legend Bon Jovi will perform a special one-night concert event Saturday, May 22, that will be shown at drive-in theaters around the country, including Tulsa’s own icon Admiral Twin, 7355 E. Easton St. Gates open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8:40 p.m. Tickets are $89, which will cover admission of up to six passengers per vehicle. To purchase tickets: encorenights.com/bonjovi.

Baseball and fireworks