5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Renaissance Festival continues
Ever been to a ceilidh? One is taking place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday ($20 per person) at the Great Hall inside the Castle of Muskogee, which is hosting the 25th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival. The six-weekend run of the festival continues with multiple activities, including a full-contact jousting tournament, birds of prey exhibitions and traveling acrobats. The The Castle of Muskogee is located at 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road in Muskogee. For information, go to okcastle.com.
Bon Jovi at the Drive-In
Rock legend Bon Jovi will perform a special one-night concert event Saturday, May 22, that will be shown at drive-in theaters around the country, including Tulsa’s own icon Admiral Twin, 7355 E. Easton St. Gates open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8:40 p.m. Tickets are $89, which will cover admission of up to six passengers per vehicle. To purchase tickets: encorenights.com/bonjovi.
Baseball and fireworks
Fireworks at the ballpark is a Tulsa Drillers tradition. Fireworks shows are scheduled after baseball games Friday and Saturday at ONEOK Field. Kids can eat free at a Sunday afternoon game. For tickets and inforation, go to tulsadrillers.com.
Tulsa in Harmony
Grammy Award winner Donnie McClurkin will be among performers during a Tulsa in Harmony event scheduled 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the QuikTrip Great Lawn at Gathering Place, Tulsa’s acclaimed riverside park.
Tulsa in Harmony, hosted by Toya Forbes and Pastor Jamaal Dyer, features congregational choirs across Tulsa singing of their hopes and aspirations for a more unified community. For information, go to gatheringplace.org.
Fridays in the Loft
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra’s chamber music series, Fridays in the Loft, continues with a program featuring music of J.S. Bach, Franz Schubert, and African-American composer William Grant Still, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at First Presbyterian Church, 709 S. Boston Ave. Socially distanced seating and masks will be required throughout the entire performance. Tickets are $45. tulsasymphony.org.
