5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Newsboys delivering in Bartlesville
The Newsboys, one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, will bring their Stand Together Tour with Danny Gokey and Mac Powell to the Bartlesville Community Center for a Sunday, March 13 performance. The Newsboys will perform many of their greatest hits and newer songs from their latest album, “Stand.”
For tickets, go to bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.
Tulsa Home & Garden Show
The 2022 Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show takes over the SageNet Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., Thursday-Sunday, March 10-13. The show, which is the largest, and the longest-running of its kind in Oklahoma, offers just about everything you need from front door to backyard to ensure one’s domestic tranquility. Those in search of entertainment will find it in performances by such acts as the Pompeyo Family Dogs, winners on “America’s Got Talent.” Tickets are $10. tulsahba.com/purchase-tickets.
Imani Winds free concert
The Grammy-nominated ensemble Imani Winds will present a free concert of music by woman composers, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. The program includes works by Valerie Coleman, Nathalie Joachim, Ruth Crawford Seeger and Tania León. A pre-concert lecture on the music to be performed will begin at 2:15 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are suggested. chambermusictulsa.org.
Tulsa debut
Sean Harrison, a music artist raised not far from Tulsa, will play his first live show in Tulsa 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at The Hunt Club, 224 N. Main St.
Harrison was born in Nashville and raised primarily in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He is the son of late novelist/screenwriter William Harrison, probably best known for the movie “Rollerball.” William taught creative writing at the University of Arkansas, which put Sean in the company of talented writing students and visiting authors.
Now a creator himself, Sean Harrison is known in the songwriter community for his humorous, quirky and self-mocking country tunes about the average guy’s stumbles and struggles through American life. He also writes the occasional sad song about suckers and losers. Said a bio about him: “With a style that crisscrosses boundaries of country, blues and rock, Sean’s literary lineage explores new territory in the southern storytelling tradition.”
A debut album (“Halfway from Nashville”) was released in November.
Stargazing at Oxley Nature Center
If you’re wondering, “Are the stars out tonight?”, then head up to the Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd., 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, and join the Astronomy Club of Tulsa to experience the wonders of the night sky. You’re encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, and to bring a blanket upon which to lay as you contemplate the stars via telescopes set up and overseen by Astronomy Club members. astrotulsa.com.
