5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

‘Byte Sized Mind
’The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., has on display ‘Byte Sized Mind,” a show of new work by Tulsa artist Daniel Sutliff. The show continues through Oct. 29.
Sutliff’s work was part of the original “The Experience” installation at ahha Tulsa — the gigantic eye that was part of his piece was a signature image for that show. “Byte Sized Mind” features works that draw inspiration from old-school video games.
“With these works,” Sutliff writes in his artist’s statement, “I wanted to re-formalize the dominant visual languages from my youth: video games and minimalist computer graphics. Ultimately, it’s about constraint. I’m attempting to elevate limitation as a strength in itself.”
For hours and more information: liggettstudio.com.
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa
The Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa — one of the top such events in the country — makes its triumphant return Oct. 21-24 to the River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
Expect all the accoutrements of the traditional Oktoberfest, such as German beers; German foods; German music by bands local, national and international; and multiple opportunities to indulge in the Chicken Dance.
No parking is available on site, but a network of shuttles is ready to take festival-goers to and from the good times. tulsaoktoberfest.org.
‘The Wes Anderson Experience’
In conjunction with the Philbrook Museum of Art’s exhibit “This is an Adventure: Accidentally Wes Anderson,” the museum will be showing one of Anderson’s films for its monthly “Films on the Lawn” event, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
“Fantastic Mr. Fox” is a stop-motion animated film, based on the Roald Dahl novel, about the titular vulpine, whose inability to curtail his natural instincts when it comes to raiding local farms ends up endangering himself, his family and his community.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for those wishing to take part in the museum’s Burger Night, or to enjoy picnic dinners. Bring blankets or chairs for seating. Admission is $12 adults, $6 youngsters, and tickets must be purchased in advance. philbrook.org.
Take your pick of music artists
On Thursday, Oct. 21, Joe Bonamassa will perform at Tulsa Theater, The Wild Feathers will play Cain’s Ballroom and Midland has a show at the River Spirit Casino Resort.
On Friday, Oct. 22, Kris Kristofferson and Buddy Alan Owens, son of Buck Owens, are scheduled to be among performers during the National Fiddler Hall of Fame concert gala at ORU’s Mabee Center while 38 Special rocks into the night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, country music supergroup Alabama will bring a tour stop to BOK Center, and Charley Crockett will hit the Cain’s Ballroom stage.
Arabian Horse Show
The 2021 U.S. Arabian and Half-Arabian National Championship Horse Show returns Oct. 22-30 to Tulsa’s Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St., for its 55th year. There will be close to 2,000 horses from all over North America competing in such events as Country English Pleasure, Reined Cow Horse, Hunter Pleasure and Halter.
In addition to the shows, patrons can shop for equine-related items from the array of curated vendors or get a look at the inner workings of the show by signing up for a TAIL guided tour, which gives one access to the barn setups and stall fronts, and will give one the chance to meet an Arabian horse nose-to-nose.
Admission and parking are free. For complete schedule, and to sign up for TAIL tours: arabianhorses.org.
