5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Overture Outdoors

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College is spreading out its annual Overture fundraising event over multiple dates and venues, with the next event taking place Thursday at Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers and live music in the zoo’s “Lost Kingdom” area. In case of rain, the event will be held May 4. signaturesymphony.org.

Darryl Starbird National Rod and Custom Show

The 57th annual Darryl Starbird National Rod and Custom Show will roll into the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square on Friday and the event will continue through Sunday. More than 1,000 automobiles and “crazy creations” will be on display. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. To hear a shoutout for the show’s namesake, watch “American Graffiti.” For information on the show, go to starbirdcarshows.com.

Casting Crowns drive-in concert