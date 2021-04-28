5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Overture Outdoors
The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College is spreading out its annual Overture fundraising event over multiple dates and venues, with the next event taking place Thursday at Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers and live music in the zoo’s “Lost Kingdom” area. In case of rain, the event will be held May 4. signaturesymphony.org.
Darryl Starbird National Rod and Custom Show
The 57th annual Darryl Starbird National Rod and Custom Show will roll into the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square on Friday and the event will continue through Sunday. More than 1,000 automobiles and “crazy creations” will be on display. Hours are noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. To hear a shoutout for the show’s namesake, watch “American Graffiti.” For information on the show, go to starbirdcarshows.com.
Casting Crowns drive-in concert
The Christian rock band Casting Crowns is performing under the stars 7 p.m. Friday on the Fair Meadows infield at the fair grounds. Ticket prices are per car and start at $99, with a maximum of six guests per car. Guests may bring chairs. Each ticket gets one parking spot and one seating area. Food vendors will be on site. For information, go to exposquare.com.
See shows at Cain’s Ballroom
Historic Cain’s Ballroom will host shows by Joshua Ray Walker on Friday and Austin Meade on Saturday. For tickets and information about future shows, go to cainsballroom.com.
Will Rogers ‘Shindig’
The Will Rogers Memorial in Claremore will take advantage of spring weather with “Shindig,” which will combine an outdoor event with the museum’s regular movie night. The first “Shindig” begins 6 p.m. Friday, with live music by the Zuits, board games on the museum’s patio, and showings of two Buster Keaton silent films, “Cops” and “One Week,” in the museum’s theater. Admission is free. willrogers.org.
