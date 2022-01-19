5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Wade Bowen, Travis Kidd team up at Cain’s
Experience a Saturday night at a historic honky tonk when Texas music artist Wade Bowen and Oklahoma music artist Travis Kidd play Cain’s Ballroom Saturday, Jan. 22. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.
Winter Bluegrass
The 42nd annual Western Hills Winter Bluegrass Festival will take place Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 20-22, at Sequoyah Lodge in Sequoyah State Park, 8 miles east on Wagoner on Highway 51.
The festival will feature instruction sessions on various instruments, an all-gospel concert, and performances by such artists as Heartland Bluegrass, The Hillbilly Boys, Springstreet, Mike Davis & The Bluegrass Travelers, and The Roving Gamblers. COVID-19 precautions will be followed for everyone’s safety. Tickets are $15-$17, or $45 for a three-day pass. For more: facebook.com/Western-Hills-Bluegrass-Festival
Jake Owen coming to The Cove
Country music artist Jake Owen has charted 18 top-20 singles in his career. Owen will perform Friday, Jan. 21 at The Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Book it to Booklahoma
Months after Rocklahoma, Pryor is turning the page and hosting Booklahoma. Buy an empty bag for $10 and fill it up with books. Booklahoma 2022 will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 at Graham Community Center at 6 N. Adair Street in Pryor. As the Facebook promo says, a plethora of books can be yours.
Music Educators Festival
The Oklahoma Music Educators Association returns to Tulsa for its annual festival, featuring performances from some of the state’s most gifted young musicians, Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 20-22, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Concerts will feature wind ensembles from Mustang, Eufaula, Edmond, Moore, Choctaw and Broken Arrow, as well as choral and orchestral concerts by students from throughout the state. Tickets are $20. The Tulsa PAC requires that all attendees wear masks. tulsapac.com.
