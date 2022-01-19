5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Book it to Booklahoma

Months after Rocklahoma, Pryor is turning the page and hosting Booklahoma. Buy an empty bag for $10 and fill it up with books. Booklahoma 2022 will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 at Graham Community Center at 6 N. Adair Street in Pryor. As the Facebook promo says, a plethora of books can be yours.

Music Educators Festival

The Oklahoma Music Educators Association returns to Tulsa for its annual festival, featuring performances from some of the state’s most gifted young musicians, Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 20-22, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. Concerts will feature wind ensembles from Mustang, Eufaula, Edmond, Moore, Choctaw and Broken Arrow, as well as choral and orchestral concerts by students from throughout the state. Tickets are $20. The Tulsa PAC requires that all attendees wear masks. tulsapac.com.