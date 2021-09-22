5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Play Tulsa Music Fest

A free concert event — Play Tulsa Music Fest — is coming to Guthrie Green Sunday, Sept. 26 courtesy of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a performance by DJ SUPERP. The concert will feature singer songwriters Tea Rush, Chris Blevins, Omaley B and Kalyn Fay from 2 to 3 p.m. The band Golden Ones will perform at 3 p.m. followed by Charlie Redd and The Luna VooDoo at 4 p.m.

The concert is being held to celebrate the success of the Play Tulsa Music recovery program. The recovery effort leveraged a $100,000 fund to bring hundreds of live performances by local musicians to Tulsa area music venues.

“Our goal was to provide an economic boost to our music ecosystem — the largest in Oklahoma — and support these creative businesses, which is exactly what we have done,” Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said.

“With support from our generous community, we made it possible for 18 area venues to host more than 600 live performances since July 1. This funding not only helped keep our venues open, but it also directly supported our local musicians and tech positions.”