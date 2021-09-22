5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Play Tulsa Music Fest
A free concert event — Play Tulsa Music Fest — is coming to Guthrie Green Sunday, Sept. 26 courtesy of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a performance by DJ SUPERP. The concert will feature singer songwriters Tea Rush, Chris Blevins, Omaley B and Kalyn Fay from 2 to 3 p.m. The band Golden Ones will perform at 3 p.m. followed by Charlie Redd and The Luna VooDoo at 4 p.m.
The concert is being held to celebrate the success of the Play Tulsa Music recovery program. The recovery effort leveraged a $100,000 fund to bring hundreds of live performances by local musicians to Tulsa area music venues.
“Our goal was to provide an economic boost to our music ecosystem — the largest in Oklahoma — and support these creative businesses, which is exactly what we have done,” Abby Kurin, executive director of Tulsa FMAC, said.
“With support from our generous community, we made it possible for 18 area venues to host more than 600 live performances since July 1. This funding not only helped keep our venues open, but it also directly supported our local musicians and tech positions.”
Said Rush: “The Play Tulsa Music recovery program made it possible for us to continue showcasing the amazing talent we have in Tulsa during a time when many venues around the world were completely shuttered. in the upcoming concert. “This last year-and-a-half have demonstrated just how resilient the Tulsa arts community is, and I am looking forward to performing alongside my peers at Play Tulsa Music Fest!”
Pre-Blake Shelton street party
BOK Center and the River Spirit Casino are teaming up to throw a free street party prior to Blake Shelton’s Friday, Sept. 24 BOK Center concert.
The street party will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include music from DJ Tangerine and rising country artist John King at 6 p.m. People without tickets to the Shelton concert may attend the party, which will feature food trucks, beverages, yard games, a mechanical bull, Shelton merchandise and a chance to win lower level tickets to his show.
Greek Street Drive-Thru
Last year, Tulsa Greek Festival became a drive-through event, with patrons ordering authentic Greek meals and desserts online and picking them up without leaving their cars. It was such a success that the festival organizers decided to repeat it this year, and expand it to two weekends. The final two days are Friday-Saturday, Sept. 24-25.
It also offers an expanded menu, with spanakopita and saganaki, a flamed cheese appetizer, available along with the traditional lamb and chicken plate dinners, gyro sandwiches and the lasagna-like patitsio. While waiting to pick up one’s dinner order, members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave., where the festival takes place, will demonstrate how saganaki is prepared and perform Greek dances.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. To order dinners, and for more information: tulsagreekfestival.com.
Philbrook gives Tulsa the ‘Hook’
“Hook,” the reimagining of the Peter Pan story starring Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman, and directed by Steven Spielberg, will be featured as this month’s Film on the Lawn at Philbrook, Friday, Sept. 24 at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for those who wish to enjoy brought-from-home picnic dinners or partake of the museum’s weekly Burger Night. The film itself will begin approximately at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets are $8 for members, $12 non-members, and patrons are encouraged to bring their own seating. Special reserved areas for parties of six to 10 are also available, and all tickets must be reserved in advance. To reserve tickets and more information: 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.
‘No Tears Suite’
“No Tears Suite,” an original composition inspired by the story of the “Little Rock Nine” and the end of segregation in Arkansas schools, will have its Tulsa premiere, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave.
The event is sponsored by the Oxford American, the Little Rock-based literary magazine that commissioned the suite; the University of Arkansas Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education; Fayetteville Roots; Vernon AME Church and the Woody Guthrie Center.
The husband-and-wife team of Christopher Parker (piano and composer) and Kelley Hurt (vocalist and lyricist), who created the piece, will perform, accompanied by an ensemble of top jazz artists: drummer Brian Blade, bassist Roland Guerin, Marc Franklin on trumpet and flugelhorn, and saxophonists Jamel Mitchell and Chad Fowler.
At 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the Woody Guthrie Center will host a special virtual discussion featuring musicians from the “No Tears Suite” project with leaders from the Vernon AME Church and the Greenwood community.
All events are free and will be live-streamed. To reserve seats or to access the livestream: fayettevilleroots.org.
Featured video: