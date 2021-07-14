5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Art 365

Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way, has on display “OVAC Art 365,” created by a nationally recognized curator and six Oklahoma artists. This year’s artists are Tulsan Naima Lowe, Ginnie Baer of Edmond, Crystal Z Campbell of Oklahoma City, Marilla Martinez from Stillwater, and collaborators Maggie Boyett of Oklahoma City and Marwin Begaye of Norman. The show is on display through Aug. 6, and Tulsa artist Naima Lowe will conduct a special workshop on July 20. For more information: livingarts.org.

See Brantley Gilbert at River Spirit

Start your weekend early by seeing country music artist Brantley Gilbert in concert Thursday, July 15 at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove. Each of his last three albums reached No. 1 on the country album chart. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

Experience American Aquarium at Cain’s

American Aquarium, no stranger to Cain’s Ballroom, is returning to the historic venue. American Aquarium will perform Friday, July 16. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Movies at the Mausoleum