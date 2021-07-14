5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Art 365
Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way, has on display “OVAC Art 365,” created by a nationally recognized curator and six Oklahoma artists. This year’s artists are Tulsan Naima Lowe, Ginnie Baer of Edmond, Crystal Z Campbell of Oklahoma City, Marilla Martinez from Stillwater, and collaborators Maggie Boyett of Oklahoma City and Marwin Begaye of Norman. The show is on display through Aug. 6, and Tulsa artist Naima Lowe will conduct a special workshop on July 20. For more information: livingarts.org.
See Brantley Gilbert at River Spirit
Start your weekend early by seeing country music artist Brantley Gilbert in concert Thursday, July 15 at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove. Each of his last three albums reached No. 1 on the country album chart. For tickets, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
Experience American Aquarium at Cain’s
American Aquarium, no stranger to Cain’s Ballroom, is returning to the historic venue. American Aquarium will perform Friday, July 16. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.
Movies at the Mausoleum
The Abbey Mausoleum in Rose Hill Memorial Park, 4161 E. Admiral Place, will serve as the backdrop for the latest “Movies at the Mausoleum” series, which will be the classic comedy “Some Like It Hot,” with Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. The movie will begin at dusk, and concessions and libations will be available for purchase. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. facebook.com/MsMausie.
Starlight Band free concert
Tulsa’s Starlight Band, one of the oldest concert bands in the country, continues its 75th season with a concert titled “75 Years in the 918,” 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way. Jeremy Parker, one of three candidates for the band’s artistic director position, will conduct. Starlight Band concerts are free. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating, and picnicking is allowed. starlightbands.net.
