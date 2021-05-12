5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Hockey times three

The Tulsa Oilers are skating through a three-game BOK Center homestand against the Utah Grizzlies Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. Promotions, in order, include ladies night, youth jersey night and family fun day. For tickets and information, go to tulsaoilers.com.

Merry olde time

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival continues at the Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road. The festival is spread out over six weekends and includes a myriad of activities if you want to get medieval. For information, go to okcastle.com.

Flea market returns

The Tulsa Flea Market, which celebrated 49 years in January, returns 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Admission is free. Masks are required for all vendors and customers. After this weekend, the flea market won’t return until a June 26 collaborative event with the Tulsa Antique and Bottle Club.

Kendall-Whittier After Five