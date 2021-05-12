 Skip to main content
5 to find: Things to do this weekend
5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Hockey times three

The Tulsa Oilers are skating through a three-game BOK Center homestand against the Utah Grizzlies Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. Promotions, in order, include ladies night, youth jersey night and family fun day. For tickets and information, go to tulsaoilers.com.

Merry olde time

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival continues at the Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road. The festival is spread out over six weekends and includes a myriad of activities if you want to get medieval. For information, go to okcastle.com.

Flea market returns

The Tulsa Flea Market, which celebrated 49 years in January, returns 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15 inside the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Admission is free. Masks are required for all vendors and customers. After this weekend, the flea market won’t return until a June 26 collaborative event with the Tulsa Antique and Bottle Club.

Kendall-Whittier After Five

The Kendall Whittier Main Street is hosting its first After Five event of the year, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, May 16, around the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Admiral Boulevard. Attendees are encouraged to get “Wheeling to Whittier,” which means arriving by some means of alternative transport, be it bicycles or roller skates (those who do may receive a special gift). Check out the neighborhood’s businesses, enjoy live music by Desi and Cody, and help save a life with a donation at the Oklahoma Blood Institute Bloodmobile.

Music on the Porch

Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, welcomes the Latin jazz of Bossa with Ana Berry as the musical guest for its latest Music on the Porch event, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music, lawn games, cash bar, food for purchase and more. The museum is also hosting a special photography class led by Bill Ramsay and Larry Hall of PHOTOG, to help one learn how to improve one’s photographic skills. Because space is limited for the concert and the class, advance registration is required. To register: gilcrease.org.

Summer festivals are back, here are some of the biggest

