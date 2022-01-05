5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Revisit the Commodores

The Commodores provided radio gold in the 1970s and 1980s. You can be transported back to that era by going to a Commodores show Saturday, Jan. 8 at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. Among the group’s biggest hits are “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times A Lady,” “Sail On,” “Still,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up),” “Oh No” and “Nightshift,” a Grammy-winning tribute to Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.

Homegrown music

Tulsa music artist OmaleyB, whose “Unsung 1921” album is intended as a tribute to the Tulsa Race Massacre, will be joined by Steph Simon, Showstopper AKA Giles and Mr. Burns for a live music performance at the Vanguard on Friday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.

Mike Ryan at Cain’s

Cain’s Ballroom and music artists from Texas have a long and storied history. The next chapter will come when Mike Ryan performs Friday, Jan. 7 at the cherished venue. Ryan will be joined by Tyler Halverson, a country music artist from South Dakota. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.