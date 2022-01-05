 Skip to main content
5 to find: Things to do this weekend
5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Revisit the Commodores

The Commodores provided radio gold in the 1970s and 1980s. You can be transported back to that era by going to a Commodores show Saturday, Jan. 8 at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. Among the group’s biggest hits are “Easy,” “Brick House,” “Three Times A Lady,” “Sail On,” “Still,” “Lady (You Bring Me Up),” “Oh No” and “Nightshift,” a Grammy-winning tribute to Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. For tickets, go to osagecasino.com.

Homegrown music

Tulsa music artist OmaleyB, whose “Unsung 1921” album is intended as a tribute to the Tulsa Race Massacre, will be joined by Steph Simon, Showstopper AKA Giles and Mr. Burns for a live music performance at the Vanguard on Friday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets, go to thevanguardtulsa.com.

Mike Ryan at Cain’s

Cain’s Ballroom and music artists from Texas have a long and storied history. The next chapter will come when Mike Ryan performs Friday, Jan. 7 at the cherished venue. Ryan will be joined by Tyler Halverson, a country music artist from South Dakota. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

‘Mean Girls’

The cult classic film “Mean Girls” has been transformed into a musical, with a book by the film’s original writer, Tina Fey (“Saturday Night Live,” “30 Rock”). A young girl raised in the wilds of Africa discovered a whole new meaning to the idea of “the law of the jungle” when she enrolls in a suburban high school and garners the attention of the titular “Mean Girls.” Performances continue through Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Tulsa PAC, presented by Celebrity Attractions. tulsapac.com.

First Friday Art CrawlThe Tulsa Arts District will kick off the New Year with its first Friday Art Crawl of 2022. Most of the venues will be debuting new exhibits by local, regional and national artists, from decorative ceramics to cutting-edge contemporary creations, while area nightspots will feature live entertainment. thetulsaartsdistrict.com.

Plus, 2022 design trends (gray is out), Mean Girls, great concerts and favorite restaurants.
Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

