5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Salsa Festival
The Oklahoma Aquarium will host its second annual Salsa Tasting Festival, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive in Jenks. Activities include tastings of salsas and queso dips, a jalapeño-eating contest and more. Baskets of tortilla chips are $3 for those wanting to sample the goodies, as it’s bad form to use one’s fingers. okaquarium.com.
Explore history of Native American ink
If you’re a fan of ink, saddle up and visit the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City for the Friday, Aug. 27 opening of a new exhibit: Tattoos: Religion, Reality and Regret.
The exhibit explores the cultural traditions of tattooing in Native American cultures and tattooing traditions practiced globally today.
“Tattooing is a form of expression often undervalued in historical research,” Eric Singleton, the museum’s curator of ethnology, said. “Tattoos were used to express tribal affiliation and war honors, connections to divine beings, maturity rites, and social or religious affiliation so meaningful to some cultures that they could carry on with a person into the afterlife.”
Said museum president and CEO Natalie Shirley: “Our mission is to explore the evolving history of the American West and this exhibition cuts to the core of that idea. The West is more than just a saddle or a story about a cowboy, it’s many things to many people and in this exhibition, we get to explore what tattooing means to our shared history.”
For museum information, go to nationalcowboymuseum.org.
Return of the living (Grateful) Dead
“The Grateful Dead Movie,” a 1977 Jerry Garcia-directed film that captures live performances from the Grateful Dead, will be shown 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Circle Cinema.
Attendees will have a chance to win vinyl albums with pre-film Grateful Dead trivia hosted by Circle Cinema board member Steve Higgins.
“The Grateful Dead Movie” features 1974 performances during the band’s five-night stay at Winterland in San Francisco.
Makers Faire
This is the ninth year for this celebration of creative, resourceful and curious hobbyists and professionals, taking place 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.. Explore original projects that employ technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and making of all kinds to demonstrate how we might better interact with the world around us. Sponsored by Fab Lab Tulsa. Admission is free, but you must register to attend. tulsa.makersfaire.com
Theatre Tulsa
Theatre Tulsa’s 99th season is in full swing, with two shows running concurrently this weekend at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. “Matilda the Musical,” a tuneful, slightly dark comedy about a young girl who turns the tables on all the mean adults in her life, concludes its run with performances Friday through Sunday in the John H. Williams Theatre. “The Guys,” Oklahoma native Anne Nelson’s play about two people dealing with the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, opens its two-weekend run with shows Friday-Sunday in the Liddy Doenges Theatre. For times, tickets and more information: tulsapac.com.