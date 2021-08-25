5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Salsa Festival

The Oklahoma Aquarium will host its second annual Salsa Tasting Festival, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive in Jenks. Activities include tastings of salsas and queso dips, a jalapeño-eating contest and more. Baskets of tortilla chips are $3 for those wanting to sample the goodies, as it’s bad form to use one’s fingers. okaquarium.com.

Explore history of Native American ink

If you’re a fan of ink, saddle up and visit the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City for the Friday, Aug. 27 opening of a new exhibit: Tattoos: Religion, Reality and Regret.

The exhibit explores the cultural traditions of tattooing in Native American cultures and tattooing traditions practiced globally today.

“Tattooing is a form of expression often undervalued in historical research,” Eric Singleton, the museum’s curator of ethnology, said. “Tattoos were used to express tribal affiliation and war honors, connections to divine beings, maturity rites, and social or religious affiliation so meaningful to some cultures that they could carry on with a person into the afterlife.”