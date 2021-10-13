5 to find: Things to do this weekend

The evening will include Puccini’s one-act comedy “Gianni Schicchi” about a family eager to learn how they are going to benefit from the will of their recently deceased patriarch, and the wily fellow who plans on turning the situation to his own advantage.

The cast, which includes Levi Hernandez as Gianni Schicchi, Rachel Blaustein as Lauretta, Emily Pulley as Zita, Jonathan Johnson as Rinuccio, Julius Ahn as Gherardo and Danielle Pastin as Nella, will also perform some of most famous arias and ensemble numbers from the works of Giuseppe Verdi, followed a fireworks display.

Tickets are $15-$75. 918-582-3133, tulsaopera.com.

Gaither Vocal Band Reunion

Since its creation in 1981, more than 20 vocalists have been a part of the Gaither Vocal Band. And most of those singers, along with some special guests, will be at the Mabee Center for the two-day Gaither Vocal Band reunion, Friday-Saturday Oct. 15-16.

The event will include concerts Friday and Saturday, as well as a Saturday morning musical convocation with guest speaker Andy Andrews. The concerts will feature appearances by such performers as David Phelps, Russ Taff, Wes Hampton, Mark Lowry, Steve Green, Michael English and Bill Gaither.