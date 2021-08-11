5 to find: Things to do this weekend

See 'Respect' and Branjae video
Get your weekend started early with a 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 advance screening at Circle Cinema of the much-anticipated Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson. Bonus: Moviegoers also will be treated to the big-screen debut of a new music video from Tulsa-based music artist Branjae.
Branjae recorded a new cover of “Tramp,” written by blues guitarist Lowell Fulson in 1966. Her version was recorded at Leon Russell’s legendary Grand Lake Paradise Studio as part of the collaborative album "Back to Paradise." The video was filmed throughout Tulsa by Kendall Whittier’s Fire Thief Productions.
Tickets are on sale at circlecinema.org.
OK, So Story Slam
The theme for this month's OK, So Story Slam — in which people share true stories about can be funny or sad, harrowing or uplifting — is "Escape," a word that might have a certain extra gravitas after more than a year of self-isolation and social distancing. It's open to anyone with a tale to tell, as prospective storytellers will be selected at random to recount their anecdote in five minutes or less. The audience will judge each story on a 10-point scale, with the highest scoring story earning a cash prize and an invitation to participate in the yearly Grand Slam in May 2022, where he or she will vie for the title of "Best Storyteller in Tulsa." The slam takes place 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way. Admission is $7. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.
The Big Boy 2021 Tour
See the "Big Boy 2021 Tour" as it crosses through Oklahoma Aug. 12-13. Known as the world's largest steam locomotive, the Big Boy No. 4014 is the last operating "Big Boy" from the original 25 that were built beginning in 1941 to cross steep terrain between Utah and Wyoming. The locomotive will stop at seven cities in Oklahoma: Vinita, Pryor, Wagoner, Muskogee, McAlester, Atoka and Durant.
Whistle-stop Schedule:
Aug. 12: Vinita (East Flint Avenue): 9:45-10:30 a.m.; Pryor (South Third Street & Dog Pound Road): 11:45am-noon; Wagoner: (SW Fifth Street & Jackson Avenue) 12:45-1 p.m.;
Muskogee (5 Martin Luther King Street): 1:30-2 p.m.; McAlester (1 E. Krebs Road): 4 p.m.
Aug. 13: McAlester (1 E. Krebs Road): 9 a.m. departure; Atoka (East Court Street & Main Street): 10:45-11:15 a.m.; Durant (West Cedar Street Crossing): 12:30-12:45 p.m..
Fred Minnick's Blind Bourbon
“Fred Minnick’s Blind Bourbon,” a unique whiskey-tasting event featuring Oklahoma native and bourbon expert Fred Minnick, will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. Attendees will have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to sip some of the rarest bourbons in the country. Each individual will be taught professional sensory training and learn about bourbon’s history. Then, the audience will put their knowledge to the test as they taste each bourbon in a blind flight. Tickets are $100 for the general tasting, $150 for the VIP Tasting and $250 for the Uber VIP ticket. For those who would like to attend without drinking, general admission tickets are $20. To purchase: coxcentertulsa.com.
Meet Strawberry Shortcake creator
Celebrate everything lemon at Lemon Meringue Day and meet Muriel Fahrion, who created Strawberry Shortcake and the beloved character’s pals, including, of course, Lemon Meringue.
Lemon Meringue Day is scheduled 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. The event will take place at the Demonstration Kitchen, Mother Road Market’s private event and dining space. Lemon meringue tarts will be the snack of the day.
Fahrion, who lives in Tulsa, created the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang in addition to characters from the Strawberry Shortcake universe.
Lemon Meringue merchandise will be on sale, including hand-signed and numbered limited edition prints, “squeeze the day” shirts, buttons and hats with exclusive leather patches. Fahrion is signing memorabilia (no more than two items per person) and/or photos with artist $5 donations going to the Reed Community Foundation. Any merchandise that isn’t sold will be offered on Fahrion’s outtathinairstudio.com starting Aug. 16.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 21