5 to find: Things to do this weekend

The theme for this month's OK, So Story Slam — in which people share true stories about can be funny or sad, harrowing or uplifting — is "Escape," a word that might have a certain extra gravitas after more than a year of self-isolation and social distancing. It's open to anyone with a tale to tell, as prospective storytellers will be selected at random to recount their anecdote in five minutes or less. The audience will judge each story on a 10-point scale, with the highest scoring story earning a cash prize and an invitation to participate in the yearly Grand Slam in May 2022, where he or she will vie for the title of "Best Storyteller in Tulsa." The slam takes place 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way. Admission is $7. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.