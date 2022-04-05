5 to find: Things to do this weekend

See new Opry member at Cain’s

Tickets to two Turnpike Troubadours shows at Cain’s Ballroom this weekend are sold out, but — the night before they arrive — you can see freshly minted Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina at the historic honky tonk.

Alaina, who was inducted into the Opry in February by Trisha Yearwood, will perform Thursday, April 7 at Cain’s Ballroom, For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

Koe Wetzel at BOK

The first two sentences of Koe Wetzel’s bio on his official site: “Some artists break one or two rules. Koe Wetzel breaks pretty much all of them.”

You can witness him breaking them when the genre-crossing singer and songwriter performs Saturday, April 9 at BOK Center. For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

SpringFest at Woodward Park

Hosted by the Tulsa Garden Center, 2435 S Peoria Ave., this educational event is the longest-running (67 years!) garden market in the state. Several plant vendors, including Tobi’s Cacti & Succulents, McClain’s Flowers, Euchee Butterfly Farm and even the Tulsa Rare Plant Emporium, will be there to share their gardening expertise with guests. At the Linnaeus Teaching Garden tent, guests can even shop for plants gathered from the Teaching Garden.

For more information, visit tulsagarden center.org/springfest

Cirque Italia

Cirque Italia, which presents European-style circus shows that focus on the strength, flexibility and beauty of the human body pushed to the extreme, will pitch its performance tent in the parking lot of Tulsa’s Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, for a week of shows featuring juggling, wire-walking, trampolining and tumbling, contortions, even a “wheel of death.” Weeknight performances are at 7:30 p.m., while weekends feature multiple shows. This circus will be in town April 8-17. For tickets: cirqueitalia.com/tickets.

Symphonic Americana

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will showcase some of this country’s greatest contributions to the world of orchestral and operatic music, with its concert “America: An Era of Optimism,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St. The evening will include opera from George Gershwin, ballet music by Aaron Copland, Broadway tunes by Leonard Bernstein and movie music from John Williams. Tickets are $35-$55. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.

