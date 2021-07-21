5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

La Fiesta de Tulsa

Celebrate the Latin and Hispanic cultures of the community Saturday, July 24 at La Fiesta de Tulsa, a signature event at Gathering Place. The annual festival brings Latin cultures together for a fiesta that includes food and drink, crafts and live performances. For information about this and other Gathering Place events, go to gatheringplace.org.

Kevin Galloway house concert

Tulsa Time House Concerts is presenting a performance by Uncle Lucius frontman Kevin Galloway Saturday, July 24. Gate opens at 6:45 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $25 per person. BYOB and, if you would like to eat, contribute to a potluck dinner. Vaccinations are required for attendees.

Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Chairs will be supplied, but guests may bring your own chair if you prefer.

Pre-payment is requested or RSVP to scramblues@gmail.com prior to the show to pay at the door. Address will be provided upon RSVP. Payment can be made to paypal.me/scramblues or Venmo to Susan Cram at scramblues.com.

1964-The Tribute