5 to Find: Things to do this weekend
  Updated
La Fiesta de Tulsa

Celebrate the Latin and Hispanic cultures of the community Saturday, July 24 at La Fiesta de Tulsa, a signature event at Gathering Place. The annual festival brings Latin cultures together for a fiesta that includes food and drink, crafts and live performances. For information about this and other Gathering Place events, go to gatheringplace.org.

Kevin Galloway house concert

Tulsa Time House Concerts is presenting a performance by Uncle Lucius frontman Kevin Galloway Saturday, July 24. Gate opens at 6:45 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Cost is $25 per person. BYOB and, if you would like to eat, contribute to a potluck dinner. Vaccinations are required for attendees.

Weather permitting, the concert will be outdoors. Chairs will be supplied, but guests may bring your own chair if you prefer.

Pre-payment is requested or RSVP to scramblues@gmail.com prior to the show to pay at the door. Address will be provided upon RSVP. Payment can be made to paypal.me/scramblues or Venmo to Susan Cram at scramblues.com.

1964-The Tribute

The most acclaimed Beatles tribute act of all time, 1964-The Tribute, returns to Tulsa for one show only, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. What sets 1964 apart is its meticulous recreation of the look and the sound of the Beatles during their years as a touring band — 1964 may not “Get Back” to where they once belonged, but they will offer plenty of opportunities to “Twist and Shout.” Presented by Celebrity Attractions. Tickets are $25-$50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Home and Garden Expo

The Home and Garden Expo of Oklahoma will take place Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square. Hours for the free event are noon to 8 p.m. on opening day, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Conventions in OKC

For those who enjoy comic and pop culture conventions, Oklahoma City is hosting New World Comic Con Saturday, July 24 and Horror Con OKC Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25. New World Comic Con will take place at the Oklahoma Expo Hall on the west side of Oklahoma State Fair Park. For information, go to newworldcomiccon.org. The site of Horror Con OKC is Remington Park, 1 Remington Place in Oklahoma City. Go to horrorconokc.com for tickets and details.

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk PBS documentary series “Icon: Music Through the Lens;” Circle Cinema Film Festival and more

 

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk PBS documentary series "Icon: Music Through the Lens;" Circle Cinema Film Festival and more
