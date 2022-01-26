5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Gary Clark Jr. at Cain’s

Four-time Grammy-winning music artist Gary Clark Jr. is coming to Cain’s Ballroom for a two-night stay. His first show on Saturday, Jan. 29, is sold out, but he’s also performing Sunday, Jan. 30. You can catch his live act by purchasing tickets at cainsballroom.com.

Busy weekend at BOK Center

Jeff Dunham is no dummy, but his “helpers” are. The comedian and ventriloquist will perform Saturday, Jan. 29, at BOK Center. One night later, Tool is bringing a tour stop to the downtown Tulsa arena.

For tickets to all BOK Center shows, go to bokcenter.com.

Ring time

ESPN Top Rank Boxing will originate Saturday, Jan. 29, from Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Robson Conceição will face Xavier Martinez in a WBC Super Featherweight title eliminator. No admittance under 21. Masks are required. For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Home & Garden Show