5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Gary Clark Jr. at Cain’s
Four-time Grammy-winning music artist Gary Clark Jr. is coming to Cain’s Ballroom for a two-night stay. His first show on Saturday, Jan. 29, is sold out, but he’s also performing Sunday, Jan. 30. You can catch his live act by purchasing tickets at cainsballroom.com.
Busy weekend at BOK Center
Jeff Dunham is no dummy, but his “helpers” are. The comedian and ventriloquist will perform Saturday, Jan. 29, at BOK Center. One night later, Tool is bringing a tour stop to the downtown Tulsa arena.
For tickets to all BOK Center shows, go to bokcenter.com.
Ring time
ESPN Top Rank Boxing will originate Saturday, Jan. 29, from Hard Rock Live inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Robson Conceição will face Xavier Martinez in a WBC Super Featherweight title eliminator. No admittance under 21. Masks are required. For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
Home & Garden Show
The 19th annual Green Country Home & Garden Show returns Jan. 28-30 to the Exchange Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. The free three-day event is the largest winter-time show of its kind in the region and will feature vendors showcasing everything from manufactured homes to outdoor living amenities, storm shelters to cookware, and more. There will even be a chance to win $1,000, courtesy of Cox Media Group. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. exposquare.com.
‘The Song of Jacob Zulu’
Playwright Tug Yourgrau will come to Tulsa for the World Stage Theatre Company’s production of his Tony Award-nominated play “The Song of Jacob Zulu,” which opens Jan. 27 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Yourgrau will take part in a talk-back session following the 2 p.m. Jan. 29 performance of his play about a young South African who is put on trial for an act of senseless violence. The play continues through Feb. 6. Tickets are $15-$25. tulsapac.com.
