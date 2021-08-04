5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

Tulsa’s own Hanson continues its series of concerts combining classic songs from past albums with new music, with concerts Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7. The concerts — which will be the 36th and 37th times the trio has performed at “Tulsa’s Timeless Honkytonk”— will feature songs from the band’s third and fourth albums, “Underneath” and “The Walk,” as well as music from the newest release, “Against the Wind.” Tickets are $40. cainsballroom.com.

Let it ‘Rain’

Circle Cinema will host a special showing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, of the 1984 film “Purple Rain,” which starred Prince, whose score earned an Academy Award and spawned one of the most successful soundtrack albums of all time. It’s the story of a rising star on the Minneapolis music scene, who must battle demons at home while trying to fend off rivals both musical and romantic. Circle Cinema board member Steve Higgins will host pre-film trivia quiz for prizes. circlecinema.org.

50 Years of NPR