5 to Find: Things to do this weekend

Tulsa’s own Hanson continues its series of concerts combining classic songs from past albums with new music, with concerts Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7. The concerts — which will be the 36th and 37th times the trio has performed at “Tulsa’s Timeless Honkytonk”— will feature songs from the band’s third and fourth albums, “Underneath” and “The Walk,” as well as music from the newest release, “Against the Wind.” Tickets are $40. cainsballroom.com.
Let it ‘Rain’
Circle Cinema will host a special showing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, of the 1984 film “Purple Rain,” which starred Prince, whose score earned an Academy Award and spawned one of the most successful soundtrack albums of all time. It’s the story of a rising star on the Minneapolis music scene, who must battle demons at home while trying to fend off rivals both musical and romantic. Circle Cinema board member Steve Higgins will host pre-film trivia quiz for prizes. circlecinema.org.
50 Years of NPR
Broadcast legend Linda Wertheimer, often described as one of the “Founding Mothers” of National Public Radio, will take part is a virtual event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of NPR, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Wertheimer and current “All Things Considered” host Ailsa Chang will be in conversation with Rich Fisher, general manager of Public Radio Tulsa. There is no fee to this virtual event but donations are encouraged to support more events like this. To register: publicradiotulsa.org.
First Friday Art Crawl
Lace up the walking shoes and take a stroll through the Tulsa Arts District for the monthly First Friday Art Crawl, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The area’s arts venues will be open extended hours to give visitors the chance to explore unique creations by local, regional and national artists, and the Guthrie Green will host performances by such musical acts as Cassie Latshaw with Jesse Aycock; Steve Liddell; and the Mark Gibson Trio.
Three Dog Night
Shout “Joy to the World” and get on “the road to Shambala” for Three Dog Night, which will perform in concert at the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 S. Riverside Parkway. Over more than 50 years, this band, with its unusual three-lead-singers configuration, has been one of the most successful acts in American pop music, scoring dozens of top 10 hits with such classic songs as “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Easy to Be Hard” and “Out in the Country.” Tickets: riverspirittulsa.com.
