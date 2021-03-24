5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Jonathan Tyler playing Cain's Ballroom

Take advantage of the last Saturday in March by experiencing live music at historic Cain’s Ballroom. Jonathan Tyler will perform at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Tickets range in price from $25-$35. Tyler will be joined by special guest Sarah Lee Guthrie. For tickets and information about future shows, go to cainsballroom.com.

Just Between Friends Tulsa

The Just Between Friends Tulsa event this month has moved to a temporary new location.

To help accommodate the set-up of a COVID vaccination center and recent winter-weather related repairs at the fairgrounds, the spring/summer Just Between Friends Tulsa event (March 25 through March 28) will be located in a temporary new venue in the former Sears space at Woodland Hills Mall.

Just Between Friends is following state and county guidelines and has safety protocols in place for COVID-19. Tickets (available at www.tulsa.jbfsale.com).

Public sale ($5 admission or free ticket on website) event hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 25-27 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, which is half-price day.

Revisit ORU's hoops glory