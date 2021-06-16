5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Start your engines
Do cars rev your engine? The 47th Mid America Ford and Shelby Nationals will take place June 16 through June 20. The event will include Thursday and Friday road course action at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, a cruise to the Blue Dome District in downtown Tulsa, a poker run, Saturday drags at the Tulsa Raceway Park and a Sunday car show. For information, go to midamericafordmeet.com.
See ‘The Outsiders’ on the lawnIf you’re going to show a movie on the lawn at The Outsiders House Museum, you might as well play to your strengths. “The Outsiders: Special Edition” will be screened Saturday, June 19, at the museum, 731 N. St. Louis Ave. Admission is $25 and includes access to the house from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The movie will start at dusk. Food trucks and drinks will be available on site. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Tickets are required. For more information, go to The Outsiders House Museum Facebook page.
First Draft offers beer & golfThe Tulsa Press Club on Thursday, June 17, will host “Taps & Tees,” a charity event involving craft beer with golf, and what could possibly go wrong with that? Apparently not too much, as this is the 16th year for this event, held at the LaFortune Club House, 5501 S. Yale Ave. More than 25 local breweries will have beers to sample as part of the unlimited beer tasting; heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, as well. A VIP Golf pass also includes early entry and a pass to LaFortune’s 18-hole par-3 course. General admission is $50; VIP pass is $75. firstdrafttulsa.com
Music on the PorchTulsa vocalist Branjae will be the featured artist at the next Music on the Porch, a summertime series of concerts presented 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, on the grounds of Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road. Prior to Branjae taking the stage at 6 p.m., visitors can tour the museum, take a course with local pros to learn “What Makes a Great Photo?”, enjoy food and beverages from Cielito Lindo Mexican Grill and Frios Gourmet Pops, and take part in lawn games. Visitors must bring their own seating. Cost is $12, and advance registration is required. gilcrease.org.
Greenwood Art Project’s ‘Porches’Tulsa writer and actress Deborah Hunter will present her original drama “Porches,” one of the creations that make up the citywide Greenwood Art Project, Friday through Sunday, June 18-20, at the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St. This theatrical production, combining drama, music, movement and poetry, is set in Tulsa’s Greenwood District and spans a period from the morning after the burning of Black Wall Street and its surrounding community through the Civil Rights Movement. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday; 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
