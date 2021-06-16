5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Start your engines

Do cars rev your engine? The 47th Mid America Ford and Shelby Nationals will take place June 16 through June 20. The event will include Thursday and Friday road course action at Hallett Motor Racing Circuit, a cruise to the Blue Dome District in downtown Tulsa, a poker run, Saturday drags at the Tulsa Raceway Park and a Sunday car show. For information, go to midamericafordmeet.com.

See ‘The Outsiders’ on the lawnIf you’re going to show a movie on the lawn at The Outsiders House Museum, you might as well play to your strengths. “The Outsiders: Special Edition” will be screened Saturday, June 19, at the museum, 731 N. St. Louis Ave. Admission is $25 and includes access to the house from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The movie will start at dusk. Food trucks and drinks will be available on site. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Tickets are required. For more information, go to The Outsiders House Museum Facebook page.