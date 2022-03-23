5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Double dose of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube

One night in Tulsa isn’t enough for Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, so the superstar music artists will perform Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25 at BOK Center.

The first show sold out so quickly that a second date was added. They’ll be joined by special guest Warren G.

For tickets, go to bokcenter.com.

Free Pat Green show at Osage Casino

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Pat Green has a new album on the way and released a title track (“Miles and Miles of You”) in January.

“I’ve been waiting to put this song on a record for over 15 years,” Green said. “The imagery is so vivid in my mind … it just begs to be sung.”

Green will perform a free show Friday, March 25 at the Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. Tickets are only available online (osagecasino.com) and are limited to two per person.

Since 1995, the Texas native has sold more than two million records and charted multiple Billboard hits, including “Wave On Wave,” “Carry On” and “Three Days.”

Red carpet experience at Circle Cinema

You could watch the Academy Awards at home.

Or you could go to Circle Cinema and get the star treatment on Hollywood’s biggest night.

Circle Cinema is presenting a 2022 red carpet experience 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

Branjae and Barry Friedman will provide live entertainment, and the awards broadcast will be shown on the big screen via KTUL channel 8. All attendees will receive an awards ballot before the show. Guess the most winners to earn a prize.

Want to feel like a celebrity? Representatives of OKPOP will interview attendees in their finest “glitz and glam.” Photo ops are encouraged, and a best dressed contest will be part of the event.

For tickets, go to circlecinema.org.

ATOS Trio plays Beethoven

Beethoven wrote seven works for the chamber ensemble of piano, violin and cello, and the ATOS Trio will perform the complete cycle of piano trios during its time in Tulsa as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's season. The trio will perform four trios for its concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, with the remaining trio of trios, including the famed "Archduke," performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27. The ATOS Trio will take a break from Beethoven, with music by Mozart, Cassado and Chaminade at its concert 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. All concerts will be held in the Tulsa PAC's Williams Theater, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: chambermusictulsa.org.

'Icons: The Tulsa Sound & Other Legends'

The Royce Myers Gallery, 1706 S. Boston Ave., now occupies the space that once was home to the Nine of Cups, a legendary Tulsa venue where one could hear the best local musicians, as well as some of the top names in the music business, who were coming to Tulsa to record at Leon Russell's Church Studio. The gallery's newest show, "Icons," is a tribute to those days, with gallery artists contributing works honoring many of the musicians who made the Nine of Cups the place to be. The exhibit opens with an artists' reception 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24. roycemyers.com.

Featured video:

