5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Meet Strawberry Shortcake creator

Start your weekend in a berry, berry good way by celebrating Strawberry Shortcake Day from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Ida Red’s downtown location, 208 N. Main St. Artist Muriel Fahrion, who created Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get-Along-Gang, will be on site for a meet-and-greet and to sign memorabilia. She requests no more than two items per signing. Donations for signings will go to the Reed Foundation of Tulsa. Strawberry-inspired merchandise will be available and a cosplay contest is scheduled.

Book it to this event

The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair is scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 and June 5 at 201 W. Houston. Books of all categories and for all ages are available in addition to magazines, puzzles, games, recorded books and movies. Transactions are cash or check only. No credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds benefit Broken Arrow Neighbors. A half-price sale will take place June 11 and June 12.

‘All Rise’ at BOK Center