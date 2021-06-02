5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Meet Strawberry Shortcake creator
Start your weekend in a berry, berry good way by celebrating Strawberry Shortcake Day from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Ida Red’s downtown location, 208 N. Main St. Artist Muriel Fahrion, who created Strawberry Shortcake, the Care Bears and the Get-Along-Gang, will be on site for a meet-and-greet and to sign memorabilia. She requests no more than two items per signing. Donations for signings will go to the Reed Foundation of Tulsa. Strawberry-inspired merchandise will be available and a cosplay contest is scheduled.
Book it to this event
The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair is scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 and June 5 at 201 W. Houston. Books of all categories and for all ages are available in addition to magazines, puzzles, games, recorded books and movies. Transactions are cash or check only. No credit cards will be accepted. All proceeds benefit Broken Arrow Neighbors. A half-price sale will take place June 11 and June 12.
‘All Rise’ at BOK Center
Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra will join the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and Festival Chorus to perform Marsalis’ epic work, “All Rise,” in a special concert 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at BOK Center. The event was scheduled to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Tickets can be purchased at tulsasymphony.org and bokcenter.com.
Oklahoma Renaissance Festival reaches end
The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is wrapping up its 2021 run at the Castle of Muskogee. Saturday and Sunday are the final days of the festival. For information, go to okcastle.com.
Oklahoma’s biggest outdoor picnic
Bartlesville Sunfest, promoted as Oklahoma’s biggest outdoor picnic, returns for a 39th year June 4 through June 6 at Sooner Park, located at Madison Boulevard and Tuxedo Avenue in Bartlesville. Musical entertainment, arts & crafts and food vendors will be part of the event. For information, go to bartlesvillesunfest.org.
