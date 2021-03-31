5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Ramble around art
If you are wanting to spend the weekend checking out the local arts scene, you have a variety of opportunities. The Tulsa Arts District Art Crawl is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 2, with the area’s art venue, restaurants and night spots offering a variety of visual, performing and culinary arts to enjoy. On Saturday, April 3, head west for the Art Emporium 66 First Saturday Art Market, 2615 W. 40th Place South, where you can shop for art, unique gifts, eclectic decor, custom artisan creations and local produce from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Meadow Gold Market Day will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, along the stretch of 11th Street between Utica and Peoria Avenues, with food vendors, artist studios and galleries, and curio emporiums offering their wares for perusal and purchase.
Experience Cain’s Ballroom
Giovannie & the Hired Guns, a rock & roll/country-driven band from Stephenville, Texas, will perform two shows Friday, April 2 at historic Cain’s Ballroom. Shows are 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $20 to $30. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.
Book it to Broken Arrow
The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair is a destination for book lovers. The next book fair is scheduled 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 at the Book Pantry, 201 W. Houston in Broken Arrow. The book fair benefits Broken Arrow Neighbors. Credit or debit cards cannot be used for payment. Masks are mandatory. A half-price sale will be held the following weekend.
Tulsa Farmer’s Market
The 24th season for the Tulsa Farmer’s Market begins Saturday, April 3, in the Kendall-Whittier District, 1 S. Lewis Ave. Hours are 7 to 11 a.m. Find a wide variety of locally grown produce, responsibly raised meats and dairy, plants, flowers, crafts, artisan foods and more. The market will host live music from Okra & The Universe and outdoor yoga courtesy of Be Love Yoga Studio.
Haunts on the hill
This month’s guided hiking tour on Turkey Mountain will include stops that will give guide Ryan Howell the chance to share tales about some of the mysteries associated with this Tulsa landmark, from rumors of Viking explorers and “sightings” of Sasquatch. Howell will also talk about Turkey Mountain’s history with the oil industry and plans to restore the area’s ecology. Cost is $15 and advance tickets are available through eventbrite.com. The hike is strenuous and not recommended for those with health or mobility issues.
Restoring Leon Russell’s Church Studio
Twenty questions: How will you fare in ultimate Tulsa pop culture quiz?