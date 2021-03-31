5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Ramble around art

If you are wanting to spend the weekend checking out the local arts scene, you have a variety of opportunities. The Tulsa Arts District Art Crawl is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 2, with the area’s art venue, restaurants and night spots offering a variety of visual, performing and culinary arts to enjoy. On Saturday, April 3, head west for the Art Emporium 66 First Saturday Art Market, 2615 W. 40th Place South, where you can shop for art, unique gifts, eclectic decor, custom artisan creations and local produce from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Meadow Gold Market Day will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, along the stretch of 11th Street between Utica and Peoria Avenues, with food vendors, artist studios and galleries, and curio emporiums offering their wares for perusal and purchase.