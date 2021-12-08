5 to find: Things to do this weekend

‘White Christmas Sing-A-Long’

Circle Cinema, 12 S. Lewis Ave., is hosting its popular “White Christmas Sing-A-Long” that encourages audience members to join voices with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in songs composed by Irving Berlin for the classic holiday film. In addition, there will be a trivia contest, holiday music from the theater’s pipe organ and Tulsa Opera artists, and a hot chocolate bar. Showings are 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 and 19, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Non-sing-a-along showings of “White Christmas” are also scheduled. For tickets and more information: circlecinema.org.

Elf on the Shelf

The Elf on the Shelf phenomenon began with a 2005 children’s book. Now the elf is jumping out of the pages and onto a stage at Tulsa Theater. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” will be performed 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.

For tickets and information, go to tulsatheater.com.

‘The Nutcracker’