5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Watch baseball downtown

The Tulsa Drillers’ opening homestand of the season will include games through Sunday. Promotions include “Thirsty Thursday,” fireworks on Friday and a pullover giveaway Saturday. Kids eat free Sunday. Any child 12 and under will receive a free meal coupon for a hot dog, fruit and ice cream. For tickets and information, go to tulsadrillers.com.

Three in a row at Cain’s

Historic Cain’s Ballroom will host performers three consecutive nights — Brent Cobb & Kendell Marvel on Thursday, May 6, Wade Bowen (two shows) on Friday, May 7 and Kyle Nix (two shows) on Saturday, May 8. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

‘Unvarnished Truth’

The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., on Friday May 7 will open “The Unvarnished Truth,” a collection of new work by Black Tulsa artists that express their feelings about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The exhibit’s opening reception will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, and reservations are required. To reserve: liggettstudio.com. The exhibit continues through June 1.

Road trip to festivals