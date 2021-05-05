 Skip to main content
5 to find: Things to do this weekend
5 to find: Things to do this weekend

The Tulsa Drillers’ opening homestand of the season will include games through Sunday, with fireworks on Friday.

 TULSA WORLD FILE

Watch baseball downtown

The Tulsa Drillers’ opening homestand of the season will include games through Sunday. Promotions include “Thirsty Thursday,” fireworks on Friday and a pullover giveaway Saturday. Kids eat free Sunday. Any child 12 and under will receive a free meal coupon for a hot dog, fruit and ice cream. For tickets and information, go to tulsadrillers.com.

Three in a row at Cain’s

Historic Cain’s Ballroom will host performers three consecutive nights — Brent Cobb & Kendell Marvel on Thursday, May 6, Wade Bowen (two shows) on Friday, May 7 and Kyle Nix (two shows) on Saturday, May 8. For tickets and information, go to cainsballroom.com.

‘Unvarnished Truth’

The Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., on Friday May 7 will open “The Unvarnished Truth,” a collection of new work by Black Tulsa artists that express their feelings about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The exhibit’s opening reception will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, and reservations are required. To reserve: liggettstudio.com. The exhibit continues through June 1.

Road trip to festivals

On Saturday May 8, Tabouleh Fest (taboulehfest.com) will take place in downtown Bristow and the Stilwell Strawberry Festival (strawberrycapital.com) will return to Stilwell. The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival (okcastle.com) is ongoing in Muskogee.

West Tulsa Art Crawl

Art Emporium 66, 2615 W. 40th St., will host two days of artful activities this weekend, beginning with an “Art Crawl on 66,” 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, with dozens of local artists showing their works. Refreshments will be available from Cabin Boys Brewing, and Voodoo’s Cajun and Creole food truck

Saturday will be the monthly “Saturday Market,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the grand opening of Wasp Nest, featuring locally made works, inside Art Emporium. Food trucks include Oklahomies Mobile Gastronomy and Bright Ice Sno-Cones.

As people work back to normalcy following the pandemic, many of the area's biggest festivals are back.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

