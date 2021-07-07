5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Sit down for stand-up

Doesn’t everyone need a laugh after the past year and a half? Leanne Morgan — comedian, wife, mother — will perform Saturday, July 10 at the Cove, River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue. Tickets start at $30. For tickets to River Spirit shows, go to riverspirittulsa.com.

OK Craft Beer Bowl & Festival

What better way to kick off a new disc golf tournament than with a dozen or so of your friendly area craft beer brewers? The inaugural OK Craft Beer Bowl & Festival will be held Saturday, July 10, at Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St. Two disc golf courses will be set up in the park, and discs will be provided. The tournament will start at 8 a.m.; food trucks will begin arriving around noon, and the festival part of the afternoon, featuring the products of a dozen or so local breweries, will commence at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 the day of the event.

‘Jaws’ at the Aquarium