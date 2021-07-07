5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Sit down for stand-up
Doesn’t everyone need a laugh after the past year and a half? Leanne Morgan — comedian, wife, mother — will perform Saturday, July 10 at the Cove, River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue. Tickets start at $30. For tickets to River Spirit shows, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
OK Craft Beer Bowl & Festival
What better way to kick off a new disc golf tournament than with a dozen or so of your friendly area craft beer brewers? The inaugural OK Craft Beer Bowl & Festival will be held Saturday, July 10, at Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St. Two disc golf courses will be set up in the park, and discs will be provided. The tournament will start at 8 a.m.; food trucks will begin arriving around noon, and the festival part of the afternoon, featuring the products of a dozen or so local breweries, will commence at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 the day of the event.
‘Jaws’ at the Aquarium
Fact and fiction about sharks will come together at a special event, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 S. Aquarium Drive, in Jenks. The evening will include a screening of the classic thriller “Jaws,” the adaptation of Peter Benchley’s novel about a great white shark that terrorizes a coastal New England town. Following the showing, the Aquarium’s shark experts will share the “tooth” about sharks and shark attacks, to prove that it is safe to go back into the water. The event is free with general admission. okaquarium.org.
Hunt for ‘treasure’ at mini-con
Major comic cons are on their way back. In the meanwhile, Wizard’s Asylum, 7165 S. Mingo Road, is bringing in outside vendors for a mini-con Saturday, July 10. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Visit the islands in Tulsa
Rush Fest is Tulsa’s premier island theme summer music festival. Rush Fest will take place July 9-11 in Tulsa’s Kendall Whittier area, 2224 E. Admiral Boulevard. For tickets and information, go to rushfestmusicfestival.com.
