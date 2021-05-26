5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Get ‘Dazed and Confused’ again

Revisit the 1970s by seeing “Dazed and Confused.” A 4:20 p.m. Saturday showing of the 1993 Richard Linklater film at Circle Cinema will feature a pre-recorded cast reunion Q&A with Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey and Linklater. The Q&A is hosted by Jack Black. For tickets, go to circlecinema.org.

Center for Public Secrets

The Center for Public Secrets, the non-profit group that seeks to “explore the hidden and neglected history of Tulsa,” has a series of exhibits and presentations that delve into the events leading up to the Race Massacre, and the people they hold responsible. “Architects of the Massacre” and “Those Not Forgotten” will be on display through May 27 at the center, 573 E. Sixth St. To register: centerforpublicsecrets.org.

Race Massacre Centennial

The eyes of the world will be on Tulsa this weekend as the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is commemorated.