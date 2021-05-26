 Skip to main content
5 to find: Things to do this weekend
LOCASH (copy)

The country music duo LoCash will play Thursday at the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue, The Cove.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

Get ‘Dazed and Confused’ again

Revisit the 1970s by seeing “Dazed and Confused.” A 4:20 p.m. Saturday showing of the 1993 Richard Linklater film at Circle Cinema will feature a pre-recorded cast reunion Q&A with Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey and Linklater. The Q&A is hosted by Jack Black. For tickets, go to circlecinema.org.

Center for Public Secrets

The Center for Public Secrets, the non-profit group that seeks to “explore the hidden and neglected history of Tulsa,” has a series of exhibits and presentations that delve into the events leading up to the Race Massacre, and the people they hold responsible. “Architects of the Massacre” and “Those Not Forgotten” will be on display through May 27 at the center, 573 E. Sixth St. To register: centerforpublicsecrets.org.

Race Massacre Centennial

The eyes of the world will be on Tulsa this weekend as the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is commemorated.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival begins Friday and continues through June 19. Fire in Little Africa, a hip-hop collective, will perform Saturday on the festival’s Main Stage and Tulsa actress Alfre Woodard will be among hosts Sunday at the Main Stage, located on the OSU-Tulsa lawn. For a schedule of events, go to blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com.

Remember & Rise, a Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission event, is set Monday at ONEOK Field with John Legend as a headliner. Tickets sold out quickly, but the event will be live-streamed. For information related to all 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission events, go to tulsa2021.org.

The Greenwood Art Project, an ambitious community-wide event that brings together dozens of artists whose work dealing with issues of the Tulsa Race Massacre, will be displayed at more than 30 locations throughout the city, kicks off Wednesday, with installation on display through June 5. For a complete schedule: greenwoodartproject.org.

Cain’s, River Spirit hosting concerts

In the mood for live music? The country music duo LoCash will warm you up for the weekend with a Thursday performance at the River Spirit Casino Resort’s concert venue, The Cove. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com. On Friday, May 28, Oklahoma music artist Jon Wolfe will be on stage at historic Cain’s Ballroom. For tickets, go to cainsballroom.com.

All that glitters

Gem Faire returns to the Expo Square Pavilion, 4145 E. 21st St., with all sorts of precious and semi-precious stones, fine jewelry, crystals, beads, minerals, fossils and more. You can even have take advantage of jewelry cleaning and repair services while you browse. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 28; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 29; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 30. A weekend pass is $7. Masks will be required.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 12

Plenty of exciting things at the Admiral Twin, plus a little history of drive-ins in Tulsa, the Tulsa Race Massacre and National Brothers Day. 

 

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

