5 to find: Things to do this weekend

OKiCon

Here’s a different way to celebrate the new year: The anime convention OKiCon will take place Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 at Embassy Suites in Norman. Weekend memberships are $50. Single-day admission is available. Tickets go up $5 at the door. For more, see okicon.org

Take a hike

Start the new year off in a vigorous way, by hiking along the trails of Turkey Mountain on New Year’s Day. To add incentive, the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition and River Parks Authority will place prize boxes along the trails for hikers to find and keep (limit one gift per person). Trail maps and more information are available at riverparks.org/experience/turkey-mountain.

Oh, Rocky!