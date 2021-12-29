 Skip to main content
5 to find: Things to do this weekend
5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Gary Allan at Hard Rock

Get your end-of-year party started a day earlier than normal. Country music artist Gary Allan is performing Thursday, Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Live inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. For tickets, go to hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Casino parties everywhere

Take your pick of New Year’s Eve options at casino destinations.

You can say bon voyage to 2021 at the River Spirit Casino Resort, where a Margaritaville party will include live music from DC ECOG and where comedian Ron White will make a sold-out crowd laugh at The Cove.

Hard Rock Casino guests can enjoy live music from Jason Boland & The Stragglers as well as a live DJ set from NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick as well as 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons. Meanwhile, at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, the ‘80s tribute band Dead Metal Society will perform. Oklahoma music artists Tennessee Jet and Travis Kidd will perform there Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Red Dirt Rangers will perform New Year’s Eve at Skyline Event Center inside Tulsa’s Osage Casino. Other Osage Casinos will host The Damn Quails (Ponca City), DJ Moody (Hominy), the Heatcher Buckley Band (Skiatook) and Terry Melton & Let It Ride (Bartlesville).

OKiCon

Here’s a different way to celebrate the new year: The anime convention OKiCon will take place Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 at Embassy Suites in Norman. Weekend memberships are $50. Single-day admission is available. Tickets go up $5 at the door. For more, see okicon.org

Take a hike

Start the new year off in a vigorous way, by hiking along the trails of Turkey Mountain on New Year’s Day. To add incentive, the Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition and River Parks Authority will place prize boxes along the trails for hikers to find and keep (limit one gift per person). Trail maps and more information are available at riverparks.org/experience/turkey-mountain.

Oh, Rocky!

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” returns for the 15th year to the Circle Cinema, 12 S. Lewis Ave., for a New Year’s Eve showing. The evening begins at 9:30 p.m. with a Rocky Horror trivia contest, followed by an introduction by Peter Bedgood, and the cult classic film. Audience participation is strongly encouraged, and prop bags will be available for purchase at the show for the full Rocky Horror experience. circlecinema.org.

Tulsa World Scene: Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk New Year’s Eve area events and Netflix movie ‘A Castle for Christmas’ Oklahoma ties

Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk about upcoming New Year's Eve events, the Oklahoma author behind one of Netflix's top holiday movies this year and more.

 

