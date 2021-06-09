 Skip to main content
5 to find: Things to do this weekend
Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

The Saint Francis Tulsa Tough returns June 11-13. It’s a three-day cycling festival experience for racers, riders and spectators. With three days of criterium races, two days of Gran Fondo rides and a “come as you are” all-ages Townie Ride, the event aims to deliver a full cycling experience to everyone from training wheel-toting toddlers to elite racers. For information, go to tulsatough.com.

Greenwood Film Festival

Greenwood Cultural Center and Circle Cinema, in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, are teaming up to host the Greenwood Film Festival June 12-14. The short film “Black Wall Street: An American Nightmare” will be featured at the festival, which will take place at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., and Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. For information, go to greenwoodfilmfestival.com.

Florida Georgia Line at Admiral Twin

Since COVID-19 arrived, the historic Admiral Twin has been the site of many drive-in theater concert events. The next one arrives Saturday, June 12. Florida Georgia Line will perform in a concert film scheduled to be shown at 8:40 p.m. Tickets are $74 per vehicle with a maximum of six people inside. For tickets and information, go to encorenights.com.

Barry Friedman

Writer and comedian Barry Friedman, whose books include “Road Comic” and “The Joke Was on Me” about his adventures in the world of stand-up comedy, and the memoir “Four Days and a Year Later: An Elegy,” a moving account about the death of his son, will explain why “You Don’t Know Jack,” 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, as part of Life Senior Services Writers Symposium. Friedman, whose latest book is “The Joke Was on Me,” has for the past few years chronicled on Facebook his day-to-day dealings with his loquacious father, Jack Friedman. The event will be at Legacy Plaza East, 5330 E. 31st St., and also will be available to watch live on Life Senior Services’ Facebook page. In-person seating is limited, so reservations are recommended. To reserve a seat, and for more information: 918-744-6760, lifeseniorservices.org.

Evolution of African American Music

The Rainbow Room, the cabaret series at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, 621 E. Fourth St., will host on encore performance of “The Evolution of African American Music,” 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10. The concert, which was originally performed in February, presents an overview of how American musical culture has been shaped by Black artists through songs that span the 20th century, performed by Kia Hightower, Jen Thomas, Nash McQuarters and Nicholas Cains. Tickets are $15. okeq.org.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 14

Eating goat (it's good), Dwight Twilley turns 70 and his Tom Petty connection, ZZ Top and Cody Jinks headline inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival and Tulsa Symphony Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis at BOK on Sunday.

 

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

