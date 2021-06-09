5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Writer and comedian Barry Friedman, whose books include “Road Comic” and “The Joke Was on Me” about his adventures in the world of stand-up comedy, and the memoir “Four Days and a Year Later: An Elegy,” a moving account about the death of his son, will explain why “You Don’t Know Jack,” 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, as part of Life Senior Services Writers Symposium. Friedman, whose latest book is “The Joke Was on Me,” has for the past few years chronicled on Facebook his day-to-day dealings with his loquacious father, Jack Friedman. The event will be at Legacy Plaza East, 5330 E. 31st St., and also will be available to watch live on Life Senior Services’ Facebook page. In-person seating is limited, so reservations are recommended. To reserve a seat, and for more information: 918-744-6760, lifeseniorservices.org.