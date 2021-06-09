5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough
The Saint Francis Tulsa Tough returns June 11-13. It’s a three-day cycling festival experience for racers, riders and spectators. With three days of criterium races, two days of Gran Fondo rides and a “come as you are” all-ages Townie Ride, the event aims to deliver a full cycling experience to everyone from training wheel-toting toddlers to elite racers. For information, go to tulsatough.com.
Greenwood Film Festival
Greenwood Cultural Center and Circle Cinema, in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, are teaming up to host the Greenwood Film Festival June 12-14. The short film “Black Wall Street: An American Nightmare” will be featured at the festival, which will take place at Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., and Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave. For information, go to greenwoodfilmfestival.com.
Florida Georgia Line at Admiral Twin
Since COVID-19 arrived, the historic Admiral Twin has been the site of many drive-in theater concert events. The next one arrives Saturday, June 12. Florida Georgia Line will perform in a concert film scheduled to be shown at 8:40 p.m. Tickets are $74 per vehicle with a maximum of six people inside. For tickets and information, go to encorenights.com.
Barry Friedman
Writer and comedian Barry Friedman, whose books include “Road Comic” and “The Joke Was on Me” about his adventures in the world of stand-up comedy, and the memoir “Four Days and a Year Later: An Elegy,” a moving account about the death of his son, will explain why “You Don’t Know Jack,” 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, as part of Life Senior Services Writers Symposium. Friedman, whose latest book is “The Joke Was on Me,” has for the past few years chronicled on Facebook his day-to-day dealings with his loquacious father, Jack Friedman. The event will be at Legacy Plaza East, 5330 E. 31st St., and also will be available to watch live on Life Senior Services’ Facebook page. In-person seating is limited, so reservations are recommended. To reserve a seat, and for more information: 918-744-6760, lifeseniorservices.org.
Evolution of African American Music
The Rainbow Room, the cabaret series at the Lynn Riggs Theatre, 621 E. Fourth St., will host on encore performance of “The Evolution of African American Music,” 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10. The concert, which was originally performed in February, presents an overview of how American musical culture has been shaped by Black artists through songs that span the 20th century, performed by Kia Hightower, Jen Thomas, Nash McQuarters and Nicholas Cains. Tickets are $15. okeq.org.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 14
Our favorite patios and parklets to enjoy the warmer weather
--------
Brook Restaurant
The Goat
Queenie’s Plus
Roosevelt’s
The Wild Fork
Bird & Bottle
The French Hen
Lowood
Society Burger South
The Chalkboard
Duet
Big Whiskey's
Kai Vietnamese
Farm Bar
Mother Road Market
Arnie's Bar
Elote
-----------
Hotel Indigo's Roof Sixty-Six Bar and patio
Cafe Ole
The Penthouse Bar at The Mayo
East Village Bohemian Pizza
Amelia's
Rocking R Ranch House
Laffa
Fassler Hall
Dead Armadillo
Elgin Park
Margaritaville
Oren
ol'Vine
Stumbling Monkey
Bricktown Brewery
Dilly Diner/Dust Bowl Lanes & Lounge
McNellie's South City
Los Cabos
Waterfront Grill
The Vault
In the Raw On the Hill/In the Raw Vu
Fat Guy's Burger Bar
R Bar & Grill
The Rooftop
Blue Moon Café
Doc's Wine & Food
Brookside By Day
Tucci's
Chimi's
Mi Cocina
Stonehorse Cafe
Broken Arrow Brewing
Cabin Boys Brewery
Welltown Brewing
Heirloom Rustic Ales
Inner Circle
3 Tequilas Mexican Grill and Cantina
The Hunt Club
Empire Bar
George's Pub
Saturn Room