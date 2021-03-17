5 to find: Things to do this weekend

May force be with you at Tankano Traders
What if your child could visit a Star Wars-inspired intergalactic trading post and, in a literacy-boosting adventure, swap for goodies?
Visit Tankano Traders from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20. At Tankano Traders, children can collect what interests them and earn points for their discoveries.
Tankano Traders is located at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th East Ave. Persimmon Hollow is the home of Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable organization that uses pop culture in literacy initiatives. The trading post is part of a big-picture mission to encourage reading.
Children can earn points by reading (bring a reading log or a video report of a book you have read to be rewarded with points that can be swapped for prizes) or scavenging (gather fun pop culture items and make a trade). Children can bring toys, art, books, book logs, reports, grades and more. Ask for details on site.
Live music at Cain's Ballroom
Country artist Randall King is playing two shows Friday, March 19 at Cain’s Ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the early show and 9 p.m. for the late show. The Steel Woods are booked to perform Saturday, March 20, but that show is sold out. For tickets and information about future shows, go to cainsballroom.com.
'Tell Me a Story'
Theatre Tulsa debuted its "Tell Me a Story" project in November 2020, presenting an evening of six original plays adapted from true-life stories shared by Tulsans. However, as COVID-19 restrictions made live performances — even socially distanced ones — problematic, the company decided instead to turn to film. The November production of "Tell Me a Story" is now available to be seen on the company's website. The two subsequent episodes will become available March 22 and April 5. Cost is $5 to receive the access code to view the shows. theatretulsa.org/tellmeastory.
Tulips & Tapas
Celebrate the first day of spring with an evening in the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces at the Tulsa Botanic Garden Saturday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy appetizers, wine and beer. Bossa (Ana Berry, Randy Wimer and Michale Bremo) will be playing Bossa Nova, Latin jazz, world music and jazz standards with a Bossa beat.
Tickets are $50 for Garden members and $60 for non-members and are limited. This event is for ages 21 and up. Masks are required indoors and outside when not actively eating or drinking. Deadline to purchase tickets is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
Tulsa Go Market
Tulsa Go Market will debut 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square.
It’s a one-day event that will give small local businesses (50-plus merchants) the opportunity to showcase products at a combination food hall, shopping mall and makers’ market.
Admission is free. Bring a shopping bag or pick up a special edition reusable tote at the door for $5. The first 100 marketplace attendees will be given an exclusive reuseable shopping tote. For information, go to tulsagomarket.com.
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie production hiring Osage County residents: artisans, construction workers, hair stylists and more needed
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
Book review : "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
