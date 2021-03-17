5 to find: Things to do this weekend

'Tell Me a Story'

Theatre Tulsa debuted its "Tell Me a Story" project in November 2020, presenting an evening of six original plays adapted from true-life stories shared by Tulsans. However, as COVID-19 restrictions made live performances — even socially distanced ones — problematic, the company decided instead to turn to film. The November production of "Tell Me a Story" is now available to be seen on the company's website. The two subsequent episodes will become available March 22 and April 5. Cost is $5 to receive the access code to view the shows. theatretulsa.org/tellmeastory.

Tulips & Tapas

Celebrate the first day of spring with an evening in the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces at the Tulsa Botanic Garden Saturday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy appetizers, wine and beer. Bossa (Ana Berry, Randy Wimer and Michale Bremo) will be playing Bossa Nova, Latin jazz, world music and jazz standards with a Bossa beat.

Tickets are $50 for Garden members and $60 for non-members and are limited. This event is for ages 21 and up. Masks are required indoors and outside when not actively eating or drinking. Deadline to purchase tickets is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Tulsa Go Market