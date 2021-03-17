 Skip to main content
5 to find: Things to do this weekend

May force be with you at Tankano Traders

What if your child could visit a Star Wars-inspired intergalactic trading post and, in a literacy-boosting adventure, swap for goodies?

Visit Tankano Traders from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20. At Tankano Traders, children can collect what interests them and earn points for their discoveries.

Tankano Traders is located at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th East Ave. Persimmon Hollow is the home of Tulsa Pop Kids, a charitable organization that uses pop culture in literacy initiatives. The trading post is part of a big-picture mission to encourage reading.

Children can earn points by reading (bring a reading log or a video report of a book you have read to be rewarded with points that can be swapped for prizes) or scavenging (gather fun pop culture items and make a trade). Children can bring toys, art, books, book logs, reports, grades and more. Ask for details on site.

Live music at Cain's Ballroom

Country artist Randall King is playing two shows Friday, March 19 at Cain’s Ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the early show and 9 p.m. for the late show. The Steel Woods are booked to perform Saturday, March 20, but that show is sold out. For tickets and information about future shows, go to cainsballroom.com.

'Tell Me a Story'

Theatre Tulsa debuted its "Tell Me a Story" project in November 2020, presenting an evening of six original plays adapted from true-life stories shared by Tulsans. However, as COVID-19 restrictions made live performances — even socially distanced ones — problematic, the company decided instead to turn to film. The November production of "Tell Me a Story" is now available to be seen on the company's website. The two subsequent episodes will become available March 22 and April 5. Cost is $5 to receive the access code to view the shows. theatretulsa.org/tellmeastory.

Tulips & Tapas

Celebrate the first day of spring with an evening in the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces at the Tulsa Botanic Garden Saturday, March 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.  Enjoy appetizers, wine and beer. Bossa (Ana Berry, Randy Wimer and Michale Bremo) will be playing Bossa Nova, Latin jazz, world music and jazz standards with a Bossa beat.

Tickets are $50 for Garden members and $60 for non-members and are limited. This event is for ages 21 and up. Masks are required indoors and outside when not actively eating or drinking. Deadline to purchase tickets is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Tulsa Go Market

Tulsa Go Market will debut 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, inside Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

It’s a one-day event that will give small local businesses (50-plus merchants) the opportunity to showcase products at a combination food hall, shopping mall and makers’ market.

Admission is free. Bring a shopping bag or pick up a special edition reusable tote at the door for $5. The first 100 marketplace attendees will be given an exclusive reuseable shopping tote. For information, go to tulsagomarket.com.

The Men Who Would be Scene: 70 years of Admiral Twin and two important Philbrook exhibits

Killers of the Flower Moon: All of our coverage here

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.

Video: Movie set to begin shooting this spring

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Follow all of our coverage here:

'Killers of the Flower Moon' to begin filming in Pawhuska in March
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to begin filming in Pawhuska in March

  • By Michael Smith Tulsa World

Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.

Martin Scorsese, while location scouting, posts photos from Osage County

Scorsese's production team comes to Pawhuska to scout 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

